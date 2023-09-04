Redundancies set to start at Wilko offices on Monday as hopes remain for shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Redundancies set to start at Wilko offices on Monday as hopes remain for shops

By Press Association
Wilko collapsed 90 years after being set up in Leicester (James Manning/PA)
The first round of potentially thousands of layoffs at failed retailer Wilko is expected to start on Monday even as hopes of a rescue deal for parts of the business remain.

Administrators confirmed last week that 269 people in the company’s Worksop support centre would be having their last day with the business.

Redundancies at the company’s Worksop and Newport warehouses are also due to start early this week.

The administrators did not confirm how many warehouse staff would lose their jobs, but around 1,296 people are thought to work there.

A general view of a HMV store on in Sheffield, UK
The man behind a 2019 rescue deal for HMV is one of those who are understood to be in talks to buy parts of Wilko (Mike Egerton/PA)

The GMB union said last week it had asked for redundancies to start with volunteers.

There are still hopes that the administrators, who work for PwC, will be able to hammer out a deal that could save thousands of jobs at Wilko stores across the country.

They are reportedly in talks with a group of potential rescuers led by Doug Putman, the Canadian businessman who took over HMV in 2019.

His business Sunrise Records bought the struggling music retailer just before the pandemic and has managed to turn it round to become profitable again.

The bid that Mr Putman is representing will, it has been reported, save around 300 of Wilko’s 400 shops and save around 8,000 jobs of the 12,500 that Wilko previously employed – but only if it is successful.

To be so, the businessman will need to convince the administrators at PwC who last week ruled out an offer from a private equity firm that had promised to save all Wilko jobs.

The firm, called M2 Capital, appeared to miss a deadline to prove it had the means to go through with the deal on Wednesday afternoon.

After that the administrators announced that redundancies would restart.

The Sunday Times reported over the weekend that the deal led by Mr Putman had won backing from the Pension Protection Fund as well as other major creditors, including landlords and suppliers.

The 90-year-old retailer was placed under administration a little under a month ago.

It had faced five years of declining turnover as high streets were placed under pressure, not least by the Covid-19 lockdowns.