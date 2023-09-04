European stocks slip into the red after early Asia boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European stocks slip into the red after early Asia boost

By Press Association
European stocks fell back into the red on Monday as they failed to hold onto gains after an initial boost from China (Nick Ansell/PA)
European stocks fell back into the red on Monday as top indices failed to hold onto gains after an initial boost from China.

London’s FTSE 100 started the day more than 50 points higher as investors welcomed the news that the world’s second largest economy was rolling out fresh support measures to help stimulate the ailing property sector.

Chinese property stocks enjoyed a rally following the announcement of new policies, with the sentiment temporarily spreading to Europe.

But the optimism on European shores did not last the day and top share indices closed lower on Monday, despite miners holding onto gains.

The FTSE 100 closed 11.78 points lower, or 0.16%, to 7,452.76.

Other top indices in Europe also slipped back with Germany’s Dax closing 0.1% lower and France’s Cac 40 closing 0.24% lower.

It was an altogether quieter day for global trading with stock markets in the US closed for Labour Day.

Michael Hewson, the chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “Today’s initial gains have been tempered somewhat by caution that the rally in Asia might be largely a knee jerk response to a narrow rebound in housing sales in two Chinese cities, with the bigger test set to come tomorrow with the return of US markets.

“The biggest movers have been led predominantly by the likes of Glencore and Rio Tinto, while the travel sector is also enjoying a solid day after Ryanair and Wizz Air reported a strong increase in August travel numbers from the same period a year ago.”

The pound was up by 0.3% to 1.2624 US dollars, and edged up by 0.1% to 1.169 euros.

Shops stock
Shares in Superdry slumped to a record low after a temporary suspension on trading was lifted (Ian West/PA)

In company news, shares in Superdry slumped to new record lows after shares resumed trading following a temporary suspension.

The fashion retailer’s shares had been suspended after the release of its full-year financial results last week was delayed while auditors finalised a review of the accounts.

But soon after the suspension was lifted on Monday, its share price tumbled to the lowest level during the day since the company listed more than 13 years ago. It was 16.2% lower when markets closed.

Shares in Wizz Air moved higher on Monday after the low-cost airline said it flew nearly a quarter more passengers in August compared to the same month last year.

Rival budget airline Ryanair also said it saw a jump in the number of guests year-on-year last month, but it also revealed that some 63,000 of its passengers had their flights cancelled during last week’s air traffic control failure.

Shares in Wizz Air were 1.4% higher at close.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Entain, up 32.5p to 1,186p, Glencore, up 8.85p to 436p, IAG Group, up 2.2p to 161.55p, Pearson, up 11.4p to 851.2p, and Weir Group, up 22.5p to 1,864p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Admiral Group, down 59p to 2,371p, Johnson Matthey, down 38.5p to 1,752p, Endeavor Mining, down 27p to 1,593p, Croda International, down 88p to 5,468p, and Vodafone Group, down 1.15p to 72.45p.