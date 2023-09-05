FCA warns banks they will ‘act’ if politicians are wrongly denied services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

FCA warns banks they will ‘act’ if politicians are wrongly denied services

By Press Association
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned banks they will ‘act’ if politicians are wrongly denied access to services (PA)
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned banks they will ‘act’ if politicians are wrongly denied access to services (PA)

An executive at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the watchdog will “act” if financial institutions wrongly deny politicians or their families access to services.

Writing in the Telegraph, FCA executive director Sarah Pritchard said they are reviewing whether financial institutions are being “proportionate” in their risk assessments of politically exposed persons (PEPs).

Ms Pritchard said while it is necessary for those in power to be asked for more information than others about sources of wealth, it needs to be an “appropriate level of inquiry”.

“(It) should not feel like the financial equivalent of someone rifling through your bin,” she said.

“We have heard that often it has, particularly for the families of political figures.

“If we find that banks and others are more tick-box than risk-based, we will act. Because proportionate additional financial scrutiny should not make it harder than it needs to be to take part in public life.”

Bank account closures
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage (Gareth Fuller/ PA)

In late June, former leader of the UK Independence Party Nigel Farage had his Coutts bank accounts closed and said he was refused accounts with other banks as a result of his political views.

This resulted in Dame Alison Rose, the CEO of NatWest, the company that owns Coutts, stepping down from her role.

The scandal brought on calls from the Treasury and ministers for the FCA to conduct a review into whether financial institutions are meeting their guidance over the treatment of PEPs and whether that guidance needs to be updated.

Ms Pritchard said the FCA are conducting a review focusing on how “firms are applying the definition of PEPs to individuals” and “checking that firms are being proportionate in their risk assessments of UK PEPs”.

“This sets out that banks and others must be proportionate – with greater scrutiny on those who pose the greatest threat. And we have been clear that UK public figures should generally be considered low risk,” Ms Pritchard said.

Ms Pritchard added that the aims of the review are to keep the “system clean” but not deny PEPs the access to financial products and “services necessary for everyday life”.