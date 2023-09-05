Johnson Service Group hikes outlook as labour costs expected to fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Johnson Service Group hikes outlook as labour costs expected to fall

By Press Association
The business had already upgraded its outlook in July (John Walton/PA)
The business had already upgraded its outlook in July (John Walton/PA)

Johnson Service Group has said the proportion of revenue used to pay its workers has fallen and will continue to drop in the second half of the year.

The business said that its labour costs had been 47.5% of revenue in the six months to the end of June last year but that fell to 45.1% a year later. The figure is still higher than before the pandemic.

“We are, however, encouraged by the improving efficiency as volumes continue to return and, accordingly, expect labour, as a percentage of revenue, to reduce even further by the end of the year,” the business said on Tuesday.

Johnson Service Group reported that its financial results for the full year will be better than previously thought.

The company said in July that it expected profit to be “slightly ahead” of what analysts were forecasting. On Tuesday, bosses revealed that they expect to do slightly better than even that.

“Recognising the volumes processed over the busy summer months, improving efficiencies and a somewhat more predictable outlook on the cost base, together with our assumption that the trading environment remains unchanged, we expect the full year outturn to be slightly ahead of the guidance provided in our July trading update,” they said.

The business reported a 22% rise in revenue to £215 million in the six months to the end of June while pre-tax profit more than doubled from £5.1 million to £13.5 million. The company was still feeling the impact of Covid-19 in the previous year.

Chief executive Peter Egan said: “The group’s strong performance during the first six months of the year, with a significant improvement in revenues, profits and margins, reflects the return to more normal and predictable trading patterns alongside proactive management of our cost base and improving production efficiencies.”

The company said that the costs for gas, electricity and diesel had grown to 10.3% of its revenue in the six months to the end of June, one percentage point higher than the same period a year earlier, and much higher than the 6.5% seen in the first half of 2019.