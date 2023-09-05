TikTok’s first European data centre comes online to combat privacy fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TikTok’s first European data centre comes online to combat privacy fears

By Press Association
TikTok is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance (PA)
TikTok has confirmed that its first European data centre in Ireland is now operational and the social media giant has begun to migrate European user data to the site, as part of its ongoing response to data privacy concerns around the app’s links to China.

The centre in Dublin is the first of three in Europe to be built and will house data from TikTok users from across the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK and Switzerland.

The social media giant’s construction of the centres comes as it faces ongoing scrutiny from regulators around the world over its links to China.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has long said it does not share data with China, but critics fear it could be compelled to expose data to Beijing, with growing concerns about how President Xi Jinping’s administration could use technology against the West.

Earlier this year, the UK Government banned ministers from using the video-sharing app on their work phones following a security review, and a number of other governments around the world have also introduced similar bans.

As part of an initiative called Project Clover, TikTok had set out plans to build three new data centres in Europe – two in Ireland and one in Norway – to enable more local data storage, reduce data transfers across regions and reduce employee access to user data as part of its response to privacy fears.

In an update on the project and alongside the announcement of the first data centre coming online, TikTok vice president for public policy in Europe, Theo Bertram, said a third-party security company would also be used to independently audit TikTok’s work at the data centre.

“We’ve committed to storing our European user data locally by default, by establishing three new data centres in Europe,” Mr Bertram said in a blog post.

“Our first data centre in Dublin, Ireland, is now operational and migration of European user data to the centre has begun. The other two data centres in Norway and Ireland are under construction.

TikTok on a phone screen
TikTok faces ongoing scrutiny from regulators around the world over its links to China (PA)

“We have engaged a third-party European security company to independently audit our data controls and protections, monitor data flows, provide independent verification, and report any incidents. We are pleased to announce that NCC Group will conduct this oversight of our data security measures.”

Mr Bertram added that the NCC Group would independently validate that only approved employees can access limited data types and carry out a number of other security controls.

“All of these controls and operations are designed to ensure that the data of our European users is safeguarded in a specially-designed protective environment, and can only be accessed by approved employees subject to strict independent oversight and verification,” he said.

Stephen Bailey, global director of privacy at NCC Group, said the set-up means European and UK TikTok users “can have confidence in the enhanced data security standards that TikTok is setting, which go above and beyond European regulatory requirements”.