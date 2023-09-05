European markets slip after weaker service sector data

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European markets slip after weaker service sector data

By Press Association
People enjoy the hot weather with a view of the city of London skyline. London stocks finished higher on Tuesday (Lucy North/PA)
Europe’s biggest markets finished in the red after weak service industry figures dragged on trading sentiment.

Markets recovered ground during the session, but failed to close higher as investors remained cautious.

In London, the top index was buoyed by strong showings by Shell and BP due to a resurgence in oil prices.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.2%, or 14.83 points, lower to finish at 7,437.93.

Germany’s Dax index was 0.34% lower for the day and the Cac 40 closed down 0.34%.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, blamed the “disappointing” service industry PMI data for early weakness, before the main indexes reduced their losses.

“European markets have managed to recover from the lows of the day, with the FTSE 100 trying to rebound into positive territory helped by a strong performance from the energy sector,” he said.

“The biggest losers today have been in the retail sector after JPMorgan Chase cut its ratings on the likes of Tesco, B&M, and the rest of the grocery sector on expectations that falling food prices will start to impact on retailer margins”

Stateside, the US markets took their cues from Europe to open slightly lower, with shares in Manchester United sliding due to reports the Glazer family might not sell the club.

Meanwhile, the pound was down 0.34% to 1.258 US dollars but was 0.3% higher at 1.173 euros at market close in London.

In company news, Johnson Service Group jumped in value after it hiked its outlook and told investors that the proportion of money being spent on labour costs dropped and is set to fall further.

The workwear and textiles specialist reported that its financial results for the full year will be better than previously thought, in its second upgrade in as many months.

Johnson Service Group shares rose 14p to 138p.

Royal Mail stock
Royal Mail shares finished higher on Tuesday (Steve Parsons/PA)

Royal Mail owner International Distributions Services saw shares finish higher after regulator Ofcom announced plans to review the UK’s universal postal service regime.

Shareholders cheered the announcement, which could support Royal Mail’s efforts to reduce letter deliveries from six days a week to only five. Shares in the parent firm lifted 3.8p to 241.5p.

B&M European Value Retail was in the red despite securing a roughly £13 million deal to buy up to 51 shops from stricken rival Wilko to support its growth plans.

Shares in the company were 19.2p lower at 547.8p as traders were more swayed by the downbeat report from brokers at JP Morgan Chase, as well as the weaker UK service industry figures.

The price of oil jumped to its highest since November last year after Saudi Arabia and Russia confirmed that they would be extending their output cuts which started in July.

A barrel of Brent crude rose by 2.18% to 90.94 US dollars as markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Whitbread, up 80p to 3,565p, Centrica, up 3p to 156p, BP, up 9.8p to 511.5p, Weir Group, up 32.5p to 1,896.5p, and IAG Group, up 86p to 6,068p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were B&M European Value Retail, down 19.2p to 547.8p, Croda International, down 184p to 5,284p, Ashtead Group, down 158p to 5,310p, Tesco, down 7.5p to 256.3p, and Ocado Group, down 21p to 857.8p.