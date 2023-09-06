Demand for motoring essentials sees sales rise for Halfords

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Demand for motoring essentials sees sales rise for Halfords

By Press Association
Retailer Halfords has seen strong demand for motoring maintenance and servicing boost sales, but said retail trading was held back by unsettled summer weather and falling consumer confidence (Halfords/PA)
Retailer Halfords has seen strong demand for motoring maintenance and servicing boost sales, but said retail trading was held back by unsettled summer weather and falling consumer confidence (Halfords/PA)

Retailer Halfords has seen strong demand for motoring maintenance and servicing boost sales, but said retail trading was held back by unsettled summer weather and falling consumer confidence.

The car parts to bikes firm said “needs-based” products and services were the main driver behind a 14.1% rise in total revenues over the five months to August 18, with sales up 7.8% on a like-for-like basis.

Like-for-like sales soared 16.6% across its autocentres chain, while retail sales rose 3.4%.

Spending on discretionary ranges was more lacklustre so far in its second quarter, with cycling, car cleaning and touring products hit by “unfavourable weather and low consumer confidence”.

Bike sales fell 2.7% on a comparable basis, the group said.

Halfords said it was on track with full-year expectations, forecasting pre-tax profits of between £48 million and £58 million.

It said in June that profits are expected to grow in the year to June 2024, although the lower end of the guided range would see a drop on the £51.5 million reported for 2022-23.

But Halfords said most analysts were forecasting £53.7 million for the current year.

Shares in the firm lifted 3% in morning trading on Wednesday.

It is expecting first half profits to be weighed down by higher costs, with efforts to make savings set to bear fruit in the second half.

This is set to help second half profits come in “significantly ahead of last year, with autocentres making up a higher proportion of group pre-tax profits, alongside increased cost and efficiency savings versus 2022-23”, according to the company.

Chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “It’s been a good start to the year for Halfords, and our ongoing focus on essential maintenance and servicing is driving a strong performance in our autocentre and retail motoring business.

“Group motoring, which now accounts for over 75% of our total sales, is a resilient sector and we’re progressing with our long-term plans to become a one-stop shop for motoring ownership.”

He added: “We’re continuing to do everything that we can to support our customers through the cost-of-living crisis and are determined to offer them unrivalled value.”