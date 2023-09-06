Former Co-op bank boss facing fraud charge suffers stroke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Co-op bank boss facing fraud charge suffers stroke

By Press Association
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers in 2014 (PA)
Former Co-op Bank boss Paul Flowers suffered a stroke the day before he was due in court accused of fraud by abusing his position, a judge has been told.

Flowers was not present for the brief hearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he was due to appear accused of defrauding a woman of carpets and by using cheques while acting as power of attorney.

District Judge Tom Mitchell adjourned the hearing for a month after being told Flowers had a stoke on August 29, the day before he was first due to first appear in court last week.

Elizabeth Ridgway, defending Flowers, a former Methodist minister, Labour councillor in both Rochdale and Bradford, and chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013, asked for Wednesday’s hearing to be adjourned.

Ms Ridgway said her client had sent an email on August 30 to say he had had a stroke the previous day and had been in hospital.

A letter had also been received from the community psychiatric services which said the stroke had impacted Flowers’ mobility and he was struggling to leave his home in Swinton, Salford.

Ms Ridgway said the letter asked for Flowers to be given time to recover his physical and mental health.

District Judge Mitchell adjourned the hearing to October 4 and asked Flower’s lawyer to update the court on the “prognosis and diagnosis” of the defendant.

He added: “A person must be before the court before they can be dealt with. He has to appear here at some point.”

Flowers is accused of fraud by abuse of position.

The full charge against Flowers listed in court reads: “Between 28/6/16 and 28/10/17 at Salford committed fraud in that while occupying a position, namely Enduring Power of Attorney, in which you were expected to safeguard, or not act against the financial interests of Margaret Mary Jarvis, you dishonestly abused that position intending thereby to make a gain, namely staircase, carpets and 11 cheques paid to the defendant, for yourself, contrary to Sections 1 and 4 of the Fraud Act 2006.”