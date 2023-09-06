Darktrace falls as first half of year expected to be weaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Darktrace falls as first half of year expected to be weaker

By Press Association
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace said it was hoping for a better second half to the year (Peter Byrne/PA)
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace said it was hoping for a better second half to the year (Peter Byrne/PA)

Shares in Darktrace dipped on Wednesday as the cybersecurity business downgraded its outlook for the year and told shareholders that the second half of the 2024 financial year would be the more productive.

The Cambridge-based company said that the financial year would be a “tale of two halves”, warning that just 45% of the net annual recurring revenue it expects to add during the year will come in the first half.

It created suspicion, analysts said, that the company might struggle to hit loftier ambitions in the second half.

“Bitter experience has taught investors to be suspicious of situations where a company expects a second-half weighting to its results – like the one Darktrace is pointing to in outlook commentary alongside today’s results,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“What typically happens is a quieter first half leaves the firm in question with too much to do to hit full-year guidance and the inevitable result is a profit warning.

“It’s understandable the market is not too enamoured with the AI-driven cybersecurity firm’s guidance for a year of ‘two halves’ with stabilisation followed by re-acceleration.”

The business also said that its margins would be lower than hoped due to a change in how it pays bonuses to its sales staff. The company used to pay half of the bonus up front, but now it will hand the full amount to staff straight away.

“This change has been made to better align with market practice, better supporting Darktrace’s ability to hire and retain key experienced talent,” the business said.

Revenue rose 31.3% in the year to the end of June, hitting around 545 million dollars (£434 million). Pre-tax profit rose from 5.3 million dollars (£4.1 million) to 41 million dollars (£33 million).

Shares dipped 3.7% following the news.

Mr Mould said: “Darktrace has had a volatile time as a public company – right from the start it was under pressure thanks to its associations with controversial tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch. Question marks over its transparency and a high-profile bear raid earlier this year also put it under the cosh.

“An independent audit of its accounts gave the company an apparent clean bill of health over the summer and it really needs a steady period of delivery to help win credibility with the market.”