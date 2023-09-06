NatWest picks City veteran as new chairman in wake of Alison Rose exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

NatWest picks City veteran as new chairman in wake of Alison Rose exit

By Press Association
NatWest Group has named the former-Mastercard chair as its new chairman in the wake of the debanking row (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest Group has named the former-Mastercard chair as its new chairman in the wake of the debanking row (Matt Crossick/PA)

NatWest Group has named the former Mastercard chair as its new chairman in the wake of the debanking row with Nigel Farage which led to its chief executive being ousted from the group.

City veteran Richard Haythornthwaite, known as Rick, will join the bank’s board in January before taking over from Sir Howard Davies when he stands down as chairman from April 15 next year.

Sir Howard had intended to step down by July next year before the debanking saga unfolded, and remained in the role despite facing calls to resign following the abrupt departure of chief executive Dame Alison Rose in July.

Rick Haythornthwaite will take over from Sir Howard Davies as chairman of NatWest Group from April next year (NatWest/PA)

Her exit came after she admitted to making a “serious error of judgment” in discussing the former Ukip leader Nigel Farage’s relationship with bank Coutts, owned by NatWest Group, with a BBC journalist.

Mr Farage said chairman Sir Howard “should have been sacked” over the debacle.

Incoming chairman Mr Haythornthwaite, who is set to earn £775,000 a year as chairman, said it is a “privilege” to take on the role.

The businessman has held a number of executive positions stretching across a decades-long career in business, including his current role as chairman of Ocado Group and previously as global chairman of Mastercard Inc, and a 17-year long tenure at BP.

He is also the chairman of the AA but will be stepping down from the role, although he will remain on the board, when he joins NatWest.

He said: “I am inheriting a very different NatWest compared to my predecessor; one that is more customer focused, financially resilient and well positioned to maintain its recent strong performance.

“I look forward to working with the board to build on the exceptional progress made, so we can continue to support the UK economy and deliver for our customers and stakeholders.”

NatWest said it had been a “rigorous process” to find the right successor for the bank.

Sir Howard said: “I am very pleased by the choice the board has made and am confident that Rick’s experience and range of skills will complement and further strengthen the NatWest board in the years to come.”

Sir Howard said in July that political reaction forced out boss Dame Alison by making her position “untenable”, but vowed to stay on at the bank until his planned resignation.

Dame Alison’s exit came shortly after the board said it had full confidence in her position as chief executive.

The bank grew its profits under the leadership of its former boss to £3.6 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of around £1 billion compared to the same period last year.