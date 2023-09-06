UK vet sector under review amid worries over costs and competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK vet sector under review amid worries over costs and competition

By Press Association
Britain’s £2 billion veterinary industry is being scrutinised by the competition watchdog amid concerns that pet owners are not getting value for money (Alamy/PA)
Britain’s £2 billion veterinary industry is being scrutinised by the competition watchdog amid concerns that pet owners are not getting value for money and that the cost of care has soared faster than inflation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a review of the sector, looking at consumer experiences and vet business practices for household pets in the UK.

It is worried that pet owners are not given easy access to information about pricing and treatment options when deciding which vet to use and which services to buy.

The regulator added that figures suggest that vet costs have also surged at a faster pace than wider inflation.

With many independent vet practices being snapped up by bigger chains in recent years, it is concerned that pet owners may be not aware their vet is part of a group which owns others in their area, and possibly of services being sold to them, such as diagnostic tests or treatments at a specialist animal hospital.

“This could impact pet owners’ choices and reduce the incentives of local vet practices to compete,” according to the CMA.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “Caring for an ill pet can create real financial pressure, particularly alongside other cost-of-living concerns.

“It’s really important that people get clear information and pricing to help them make the right choices.

“There has been a lot of consolidation in the vet industry in recent years, so now is the right time to take a look at how the market is working.”

The CMA said the number of independent vet practices has fallen sharply in recent years, with these accounting for 89% of the UK veterinary industry in 2013, but only around 45% by 2021.

It is calling for pet owners and vet practitioners – including surgeons, nurses, practice managers and vet businesses – to give their views via the CMA’s website, at

gov.uk/vets-market-review

.

Ms Cardell said: “When a pet is unwell they often need urgent treatment, which means that pet owners may not shop around for the best deal, like they do with other services.

“This means they may not have the relevant information to make informed decisions at what can be a distressing time.

“We want to hear from pet owners and people who work in the sector about their experiences.”

The CMA will update on the review early next year.