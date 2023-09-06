Starbucks cheers ‘good progress’ in plan for 100 new UK shops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starbucks cheers ‘good progress’ in plan for 100 new UK shops

By Press Association
Starbucks has made ‘good progress’ with UK expansion plans (Starbucks/PA)
Starbucks has made ‘good progress’ with UK expansion plans (Starbucks/PA)

Coffee giant Starbucks has hailed “good progress” in its expansion plans to open 100 new stores in the UK over the current year.

The chain said it has also “maintained strong, double-digit growth” in the UK in recent months despite pressure on consumer spending due to the rising cost of living.

On Thursday, the retail and hospitality firm will open its latest drive thru site in Oldham, greater Manchester, amid the continued growth of its drive thru business, which now represents a quarter of all UK shops.

The latest opening will also be the group’s 20,000th international store outside North America as it pushes forward with ambitious global growth plans.

In March, Starbucks signalled plans to open 100 UK sites this year, alongside 300 other new sites across its business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Its UK openings will particularly target city and drive-thru locations, with the company investing in smaller stores with increased digital innovation.

It comes a year after reports in The Times newspaper that Starbucks was exploring a potential sale of its UK operation amid intense competition from rival chains.

Alex Rayner, vice president and general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Oldham community to our new store and our first in Oldham.

“Celebrating 25 years in the UK is a real privilege and, to mark this special anniversary, we’ve just launched our first UK-exclusive beverage, Starbucks Clotted Cream Fudge Cold Brew, which is available now in all UK stores.

“Looking ahead, we are fully invested in the UK and giving back to the local communities we serve each day.”