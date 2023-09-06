Broadband outages hit more than 20 million people in the last year, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broadband outages hit more than 20 million people in the last year, study finds

By Press Association
A new report from Uswitch found that more than 20 million people across the UK have faced broadband outages lasting three hours or more over the last year (Yui Mok/PA)
More than 20 million people across the UK have faced broadband outages lasting three hours or more over the last year, according to a new report from Uswitch.

The comparison site’s annual broadband outage study found the top reason named by internet users for the disruptions they suffered was an issue confirmed by their provider, followed by router problems or planned maintenance in their area.

Uswitch said the number of people affected by outages had risen from around 12 million the previous year to 21.7 million over the last 12 months, with Southampton named the worst-hit city, ahead of Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool and Nottingham.

With the increase in hybrid working, the report said workforce productivity has also been hit over the last 12 months, with 15% of those affected saying they had been prevented from working as a result of an outage – with Uswitch estimating those disruptions cost the UK economy just over £2 billion.

As a result of such problems, broadband disruptions have now been cited as a bigger frustration to the public than traditional issues such as roadworks, public transport delays and late deliveries.

Noting rises in broadband prices earlier this year, Uswitch telecoms expert Ernest Doku said many consumers now appear to be paying more for less.

“Despite major price increases earlier in the year, if anything the issue of broadband outages appears to be getting worse,” he said.

“This isn’t acceptable in a cost-of-living crisis, especially considering the ongoing reliance on home internet for many UK workers.

“It’s also concerning that there seems to be a significant disparity in customer experience between customers in London and those around the country, who have to settle for less.

“The good news is that there is a lot of competition in the broadband market, including smaller providers offering faster speeds at competitive prices – so there’s never been a better time to vote with your feet if you’re unhappy with your service.

“These new broadband challengers, including Community Fibre, Gigaclear and Hyperoptic, offer an alternative to the mainstream internet service providers which rely on copper wires and fibre cables from Openreach or Virgin Media’s infrastructure.

“Our customers say they will often choose these newer networks for their impressive reliability and customer service credentials.”

In Southampton, where the highest levels of disruption were reported, the average resident was unable to get online for just over 63 hours over the course of the last year, with the residents of Newcastle – the next worst-affected city – offline for 57 hours.

In contrast, London residents suffered on average 13.5 hours of offline time.