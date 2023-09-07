Number of ticket scams has doubled in a year, warns Santander

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of ticket scams has doubled in a year, warns Santander

By Press Association
Santander has issued a warning about ticket scams after the number of cases it has dealt with has more than doubled this year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A major bank has issued a warning about ticket scams after the number of cases it has dealt with has more than doubled this year so far compared with the same period in 2022.

Santander said that, between the start of this year and the end of July, the number of ticket scams reported by its customers has more than doubled from 789 to 1,905 from the same period last year. The average claim was for £107.

Ticket scams happen when a criminal sells someone a ticket that is fake or does not exist. Sales are often advertised on social media or through fake websites, Santander said.

Customers aged between 19 and 34 have accounted for the bulk of reports Santander has dealt with, but those aged 35 and older have typically reported bigger losses, at £194 on average.

Ticket scam victims aged 13 to 34 reported losses of £77 on average.

Common claims involved bogus sales of concert and festival tickets, with fake tickets for football games and flights also being reported to Santander.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud risk management at Santander, said: “Whether buying tickets for your favourite artist, the Rugby World Cup, or your football team, don’t score an own goal by getting scammed.

“If anybody has been contacted by a stranger or sees an advert online with a deal that seems too good to be true, it may be exactly that. People should be alert to potential scams and only buy tickets from official ticket sellers.”

Here are some tips from Santander to stay safe from ticket scams:

– Always buy tickets through trustworthy official sellers and websites.

– Consider payment methods that may offer more protection if something goes wrong, such as credit cards.

– Always buy football tickets direct from the football club.

– When buying online, check the payment pages are secure by looking for the padlock symbol in the address bar. The website should start with “https”.

– Scammers often pretend to be offering tickets to highly popular and sold-out events. In some cases, the price being asked may also seem cheaper than you would expect to pay. Remember that if something looks too good to be true, it probably is.