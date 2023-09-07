Google faces £7bn legal claim over anti-competitive search engine practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Google faces £7bn legal claim over anti-competitive search engine practices

By Press Association
Google is the subject of a new multibillion-pound legal claim in the UK which accuses the tech giant of shutting out competition in mobile search and driving up prices for consumers as a result (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Google is the subject of a new multibillion-pound legal claim in the UK which accuses the tech giant of shutting out competition in mobile search and driving up prices for consumers as a result.

The claim, filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal, is seeking around £7 billion in damages for UK consumers.

It accuses the company of breaking competition law by using its dominance of the search engine market to raise the prices paid by advertisers for prominence on Google search pages, with these higher fees ultimately passed on to consumers, who are then charged higher prices for the goods and services they buy.

In addition, the claim says Google has abused its dominance in the sector by tying its Search app with other services; for example, requiring smartphone manufacturers to install Search on to their devices in order to access the Google Play app store.

It also points to Google paying Apple to ensure Google search was the default search engine on Apple devices as an example of the firm abusing its position in the market.

The claim, which has been filed by consumer champion Nikki Stopford, argues that almost every consumer in the UK has been affected by Google’s actions, because of the company’s importance as an advertising platform.

The UK’s competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has previously expressed concerns over the dominance of Google in the mobile search advertising space, and has an ongoing investigation open into suspected anti-competitive conduct by the firm in the area of advertising technology.

According to CMA figures, Google is set as the default search engine on 94% of the mobile device sector.

“Almost everybody uses Google as their go-to search engine, often trusting the company to help them find the best products and services at reasonable prices,” Ms Stopford said.

“Unfortunately, Google’s dominance of the search market has actually raised those prices for consumers.

“Despite judgments at the highest levels in Europe and complaints in the US, Google continues to rig the search market so that it can charge advertisers more.

“It’s a clear breach of competition law, for which consumers are paying the price.

“Google has been warned about its behaviour by competition regulators repeatedly but has taken no meaningful action to stop the abuse.

“This action aims to make the company accountable for its repeated lawbreaking and get consumers back the money they’re owed.”

A Google spokesperson said: “This case is speculative and opportunistic – we will argue against it vigorously. People use Google because it is helpful. We only make money if ads are useful and relevant, as indicated by clicks – at a price that is set by a real-time auction.

“Advertising plays a crucial role in helping people discover new businesses, new causes and new products.”