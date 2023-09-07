Direct Line swings to loss but shares jump on hopes of turnaround

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Direct Line swings to loss but shares jump on hopes of turnaround

By Press Association
Insurer Direct Line swung to an operating loss of £78.3 million for the first six months of 2023 (PA)
Insurer Direct Line swung to an operating loss of £78.3 million for the first six months of 2023 (PA)

Insurer Direct Line said it slumped to a half-year loss and warned the full-year out-turn will continue to be knocked by higher motor cover claims.

The group swung to an operating loss of £78.3 million for the first six months of 2023 from profits of £197 million a year ago.

Pre-tax losses widened to £76.3 million from £11.1 million a year earlier.

It reiterated that operating profit in 2023 is set to be impacted by the “earn through of previously written motor business”.

But the firm said it is expecting an improvement in operating profit in 2024 because recent moves to hike motor cover prices will start to pay off.

Direct Line’s shares jumped 16% higher in Thursday morning trading on hopes of a turnaround next year, while investors also cheered the firm’s announcement late on Wednesday that it had agreed a deal to sell its brokered commercial lines business.

Canadian property and casualty insurer Intact Financial and its UK and Ireland-focused arm RSA will buy the business for an initial £520 million.

It comes after a the group last week named Aviva’s UK and Ireland general insurance business boss, Adam Winslow, as its incoming chief executive.

The company is currently led by acting chief Jon Greenwood, after previous boss Penny James stepped down in January in the wake of a profit warning and move to scrap its shareholder dividend.

It blamed the impact of freezing weather and the rising cost of motor cover claims.

Direct Line has since admitted it under-priced policies for inflation, while the weather costs left the group unusually exposed compared with its rivals.

The group has been hiking car insurance premium prices to offset the soaring cost of motor repairs, which it said has driven a 25% increase in its average renewal premiums.

Overall, it said half-year gross written motor premiums lifted 7%.

Mr Greenwood said: “Over the last six months we have taken decisive action to put the group back on a more stable footing.

“In March, we set out that our key priorities were to restore capital resilience, to improve motor performance and to maintain the performance of our non-motor businesses.

“The proposed sale of the brokered commercial insurance business that we announced yesterday addresses the first, at the same time as focusing our strategy on retail personal lines and small business commercial customers.”

On boosting motor insurance margins, he added: “We now believe that we are underwriting profitably, consistent with a 10% net insurance margin.

“This has taken longer than expected and will take time to flow through into reported earnings.”