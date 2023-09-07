Full-fibre broadband available to more than half of UK homes, Ofcom says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Full-fibre broadband available to more than half of UK homes, Ofcom says

By Press Association
Gigabit-capable broadband can offer speeds of up to 1,000 Mbit/s or one gigabit per second (PA)
Gigabit-capable broadband can offer speeds of up to 1,000 Mbit/s or one gigabit per second (PA)

Full-fibre broadband coverage is available to more than half of all homes across the UK for the first time, according to new figures from Ofcom.

The regulator’s latest Connected Nations update, based on findings from April and May this year, shows 52% of homes can access the faster, more reliable full-fibre services – equating to 15.4 million households.

The figures also show that 75% of UK homes have hyper-fast gigabit-capable broadband services available to them while 97% of UK homes are able to access superfast broadband offering download speeds of at least 30 Mbit/s.

However, Ofcom has previously noted that many premises have not yet taken up the option of the fastest broadband package available to them.

According to Ofcom figures published in March, the average UK broadband download speed is 65.3 Mbit/s.

Gigabit-capable broadband can offer speeds of up to 1,000 Mbit/s or one gigabit per second.

Ofcom’s report showed that while more than half of the UK as a whole has access to a full-fibre connection, Scotland remained just below that threshold, on 49%.

Some 51% of homes in England are said to have access to such a connection, 50% in Wales and 90% in Northern Ireland.

Access to what Ofcom defines as a “decent” broadband connection – which is a download speed of at least 10 Mbit/s is accessible to 99% of the UK, it says.

The regulator’s update also said mobile coverage across the UK “remains stable”, with a 4G connection available to around 93% of the UK landmass from at least one operator, including nearly all premises in the UK.