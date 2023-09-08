Lack of offshore wind in key auction deals blow to Government’s green promises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of offshore wind in key auction deals blow to Government’s green promises

By Press Association
Offshore wind is a key part of the UK’s decarbonisation plans (Ben Birchall/PA)
No new offshore wind farms have been commissioned in a key auction, dealing a blow to the Government’s hopes of decarbonising the UK’s electricity production.

In the annual auction which lets companies bid to supply the grid with electricity, many onshore wind projects and solar farms bid to get a contract.

However, no offshore wind contracts, seen as the backbone of the UK’s green electricity ambitions, were included this year, the Government announced.

It puts a dent in ministers’ promise to deliver 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, from 14 GW today.

Wind farm builders had warned for months that the Government was not taking into account how much their costs had soared during the cost-of-living crisis which has also pushed up prices for businesses.

“The economics simply did not stand up,” the boss of ScottishPower said on Friday after the result.

Energy and climate change minister Graham Stuart said: “Offshore wind is central to our ambitions to decarbonise our electricity supply and our ambition to build 50GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030, including up to 5GW of floating wind, remains firm.

“The UK installed 300 new turbines last year and we will work with industry to make sure we retain our global leadership in this vital technology.”

One industry source said: “There is no offshore wind and that’s the backbone of our transition to clean energy and attempts to stop using gas, which must be a worry for Government.”

UK’s long-term energy security
ScottishPower boss Keith Anderson said that the result was ‘a multibillion-pound lost opportunity’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Experts warned that this could lead to higher energy bills for British households. Producing offshore wind used to be expensive, but after years of innovation and building up scale, the price of supplying wind power to British homes had dropped dramatically.

New offshore wind turbines now produce electricity at a considerably cheaper rate than gas power plants. The price of gas has soared after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Keith Anderson, the boss of ScottishPower, which is one of the key builders of wind power in the UK, said that offshore wind is still one of the cheapest ways to generate electricity.

“This is a multibillion-pound lost opportunity to deliver low-cost energy for consumers, and a wake-up call for Government,” he said.

Gwynt y Mor offshore wind farm
The move has been criticised by green campaigners, power companies and the opposition (Ben Birchall/PA)

“ScottishPower is in the business of building wind farms and our track record is second-to-none in terms of getting projects over the line when others haven’t been able to. But the economics simply did not stand up this time around.”

Greenpeace UK’s policy director, Doug Parr, said: “This monumental failure is the biggest disaster for clean energy in almost a decade.

“Thanks to cost pressures and inept Government policy, this auction round has completely flopped – denying bill payers access to cheap, clean energy and putting the UK’s legally binding target of decarbonising power by 2035 in greater jeopardy. It leaves the UK more dependent on expensive, imported fossil gas.”

Labour shadow energy security and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said: “Ministers were warned time and again that this would happen, but they did not listen.

“They simply don’t understand how to deliver the green sprint, and Rishi Sunak’s Government is too weak and divided to deliver the clean power Britain needs.”