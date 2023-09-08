Primark owner ABF set to reveal consumer demand amid cost crunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business UK and abroad

Primark owner ABF set to reveal consumer demand amid cost crunch

By Press Association
Primark parent firm Associated British Foods will update the financial markets on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Primark parent firm Associated British Foods will update the financial markets on Tuesday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Primark owner Associated British Foods is set to shed light on how consumer demand has fared over the summer and how costs have fluctuated across its wide range of divisions in retail and grocery.

The conglomerate has seen its shares rise 30% over the past year as it has painted a positive picture since a warning over trading almost exactly a year ago.

On Tuesday September 12, the group will update shareholders over its performance over the past year.

Investors will be hopeful that the update, which will cover almost all of its financial year due to finish on September 16, takes its cues from the group’s most recent announcement.

Jars of Patak's curry sauce on a shelf in a supermarket
ABF also owns grocery brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s (Alamy/PA)

In June, ABF hiked its trading guidance for the full-year after higher prices helped to support strong sales over the third quarter.

The firm, which also has major sugar, ingredients and other food businesses, said its sales had surged by 16% over the three months to the end of May to £4.7 billion.

The retail giant also revealed that its adjusted operating profit for the year was set to be slightly ahead of last year as a result.

In the previous year, ABF recorded a £1.4 billion profit.

Bosses said it is in line to see a figure “moderately ahead” of this, with analysts predicting it will post a profit of £1.47 billion, with this set to increase further next year.

ABF is unlikely to provide a firm profit figure so close to the end of its financial year, but investors will be hoping it provides some guidance as to whether it is likely to meet targets or perhaps even provide another upgrade.

The continued focus on the cost-of-living in recent months could boost Primark once again, due to its value position, which has fuelled growth recently.

Credit Suisse analysts said they expect sales at the fashion brand to have been “volatile” over the summer.

Russ Mould, AJ Bell investment director, said: “As usual, Primark will probably gather most of the attention.

“The retail business did better than expected in the first half, thanks to higher footfall, higher volumes and increased prices, while store openings added to the underlying momentum.”

Shareholders will want to see the same again for the second half of the year. The firm’s grocery business, which includes the Twinings and Ryvita brands, will also face scrutiny in relation to consumer spending.

Spending on food and drink has remained robust over the past year, according to industry data, and price rises have helped to drive sales growth since last year.

However, these have come on the back of a jump in costs, such as labour and energy, so investors will be particularly keen to see that these costs have settled in order to bolster profitability further.