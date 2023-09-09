Unions criticise Government’s ‘attack on right to strike’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Unions criticise Government’s ‘attack on right to strike’

By Press Association
Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch has criticised the move (Lucy North/PA)
Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch has criticised the move (Lucy North/PA)

The Government’s controversial legal move on providing minimum levels of service during strikes will be strongly criticised by unions at the TUC Congress, which opens on Sunday.

Officials say the new law is unnecessary and unworkable and will do nothing to resolve disputes.

The Government took forward the legislation following a year of unprecedented industrial action by hundreds of thousands of workers including nurses, teachers, civil servants and railway staff.

Unions will call for a legal challenge to the legislation during debates at the conference in Liverpool.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), which is embroiled in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions, will call for unions to use “all means necessary” to defeat the law.

The Fire Brigades Union will press for a campaign of mass non-compliance, up to and including industrial action.

The Government has announced a consultation on how the new law will be enacted, saying the aim is to ensure a minimum level of service during strikes in sectors including the railways and NHS.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “No matter how much the Government tries to spin it, the Conservatives are brazenly attacking the right to strike.

“This is a sham consultation. Ministers have ignored a mountain of evidence on how these laws are unworkable and will escalate disputes.

“They are ploughing ahead despite their anti-union drive being slapped down the by the UN workers’ rights watchdog, and their recent High Court defeat over the use of agency workers during strikes.

“This Government seems intent on breaching fundamental rights guaranteed by international law.

“That’s why we will fight this legislation all the way – exploring all avenues, including legal routes.”

Other issues to be debated this week include employment rights and the cost-of-living crisis.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of the shop workers’ union Usdaw, said: “Our weak employment rights framework is at the heart of the cost-of-living crisis.

“One-sided flexibility, that benefits employers at the expense of workers, means it is too easy and too cheap for managers to change shifts or cut hours at short notice.

“Furthermore, short and zero-hours contracts rob workers of financial certainty. Workers need more security, more predictable working patterns and more hours and that must be delivered as part of a comprehensive new deal for workers.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The purpose of this legislation is to protect the lives and livelihoods of the general public and ensure they can continue to access vital public services during strikes.

“The legislation does not remove the ability to strike, but people expect the Government to act in circumstances where their rights and freedoms are being disproportionately impacted, and that’s what we are doing with this Bill.”