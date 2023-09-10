Growth in private sector halted last month, report shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Growth in private sector halted last month, report shows

By Press Association
The Royal Bank of Scotland has published its monthly purchase managers’ index (PA)
August was the first time in seven months business activity in Scotland failed to expand, according to a report.

The monthly purchase managers’ index (PMI) from the Royal Bank of Scotland shows private sector activity experienced no growth last month, marking the end of a six-month period of growth.

The Scotland Business Activity Index fell to 50.0 in August, down from 51.1 in July, indicating a stagnant period.

Meanwhile, new orders fell for the second consecutive month and at an accelerated pace as service providers joined their manufacturing firms in the downturn.

Companies still registered historically sharp increases in their cost burdens, the report said, and as a result costs for goods and services were also raised sharply.

Business confidence has also dropped to an eight-month low.

In a further blow to the sector, service providers posted a decline in orders, and in manufacturing, new orders have been falling for five consecutive months at a notable pace.

Analysts attribute this decline in new business to factors such as inflation, economic uncertainty, and the rising cost of living, all of which have put pressure on demand.

Despite this, businesses also reported an increase in employment for the seventh month in a row and predicted growth over the next year.

Judith Cruickshank, chairwoman of the Scotland board at RBS, said: “The latest PMI data for Scotland pointed to emerging weakness in the Scottish private sector, with firms signalling no change in private sector output and new orders contracting modestly amid reports of economic uncertainty and falling demand.

“Declining business requirements could result in a reduction in output unless the demand picture improves.

“Moreover, higher material, labour and energy costs meant that firms continued to struggle with rising cost burdens.

“In turn, companies raised their charges for the provision of goods and services. Lastly, business confidence around the year-ahead outlook remained historically subdued and weakened to an eight-month low, as frail demand conditions, higher interest rates and inflation all weighed on expectations.”