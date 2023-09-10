Government urged to back mandatory reporting over ethnicity pay gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government urged to back mandatory reporting over ethnicity pay gap

By Press Association
Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
Office workers and commuters walking through Canary Wharf in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Government is being urged to introduce mandatory reporting on the ethnicity pay gap for all companies employing over 250 workers.

The Runnymede Trust and ShareAction, the charity campaigning for responsible investment, suggested legislation to end the “deep-rooted inequality” in pay identified over the last four years.

A policy document published by the two organisations said making it mandatory to publish ethnicity pay gap differentials was the first step to measuring and addressing the scale of racial disparities and tackling structural racism in companies.

Senior campaigns officer at ShareAction, Kohinoor Choudhury said: “The evidence is clear – there is a structural wage differential in far too many companies.

“Not only is this is bad for those who suffer from it, it is bad for our economy.

“Only 18 out of the FTSE 100 companies presently volunteer to report their pay gap.

“Mandatory transparency is the only way to begin to fix this.”

The two organisations also recommended legislation to require employers to publish an action plan to combat any disparities.

Dr Shabna Begum, interim co-chief executive of the Runnymede Trust said: “Mandatory ethnicity pay reporting should no longer be an issue for debate.

“The Government needs to catch-up with the shift in the business community, where the conversation is no longer about the merits of reporting, but instead revolves around to maximise the benefits of reporting to meet social justice obligations.

“The avoidance of statutory measures has relied on this idea that ethnicity pay gap reporting is a ‘burden’, and yet our research shows the real burden is the absence of consistency and guidance – this can only come from the Government.

“The UK’s labour market remains riddled with racialised pay gaps. Ethnicity pay gap reporting and, crucially, the related action plans that it necessitates, are a vital first step to disrupt and diminish the barriers faced by the UK’s ethnic minority workforce.”