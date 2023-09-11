Wilko: Full list of 52 shops set to shut this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wilko: Full list of 52 shops set to shut this week

By Press Association
The Wilko in North Shields, North Tyneside, is due to shut this week (PA)
Wilko is set to shut its first shops this week after falling into administration.

The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday and Thursday after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies.

The Wilko store in Hammersmith is one of the 52 stores due to shut this week (PA)

It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.

They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores.

It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday September 12:

Acton, London
Aldershot, Hampshire
Barking, London
Bishop Auckland, County Durham
Bletchley, Milton Keynes
Brownhills, Walsall
Camberley, Surrey
Cardiff Bay Retail Park
Falmouth, Cornwall
Harpurhey, Manchester
Irvine, North Ayrshire
Liverpool Edge Lane
Llandudno, Wales
Lowestoft, Suffolk
Morley, Leeds
Nelson, Lancashire
Port Talbot, Wales
Putney, London
Stafford, Staffordshire
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate
Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent
Winsford, Cheshire

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

Ashford, Kent
Avonmeads, Bristol
Banbury, Oxfordshire
Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
Basildon, Essex
Belle Vale, Liverpool
Burnley, Lancashire
Clydebank, Glasgow
Cortonwood, Barnsley
Dagenham, Essex
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Eccles, Greater Manchester
Folkestone, Kent
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Hammersmith, London
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Morriston, Swansea
New Malden, South-west London
North Shields, Tyne and Wear
Queen Street, Cardiff
Rhyl, Wales
Southampton West Quay
St Austell, Cornwall
Stockport, Greater Manchester
Truro, Cornwall
Uttoxeter, Staffordshire
Walsall
Woking, Surrey