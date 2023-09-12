Primark owner ABF raises profit outlook again as costs ease

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Primark owner ABF raises profit outlook again as costs ease

By Press Association
The parent firm of Primark has lifted its profit guidance again after a boost from both its fashion chain and food businesses in recent months (PA)
Primark’s parent firm has lifted its profit guidance again after a boost from its fashion chain and food businesses in recent months.

Associated British Foods (ABF) told shareholders its outlook for the past financial year to Friday September 16 is “slightly better” than previous guidance, which said group-adjusted profit would be “moderately ahead” of last year.

It is the second upgrade by the company in about three months.

Primark has benefited from easing costs compared with the previous year, recording improvements in cotton, freight and energy costs, bosses said.

The group’s store growth plan, which has also seen it expand previous sites or swap for larger locations, is also expected to improve profits.

Sales in the retail arm are set to have risen by 15% to £9 billion for the year, the group said.

Primark sales are expected to have risen 8% in the UK over the final quarter of the year, with a like-for-like rise of 7%.

The group said transactions and footfall were impacted by “unusually variable and unseasonable weather, especially in July”, but stressed that its overall performance remained resilient.

Jars of Patak's curry sauce on a shelf in a supermarket
ABF also owns grocery brands including Twinings, Ryvita and Patak’s (Alamy/PA)

George Weston, ABF chief executive, told the PA news agency the retailer has benefited from shoppers returning to the high street this year as well as successful ranges, such as Barbie products.

“We have had a very good year, which saw us take market share,” he said.

“There has been growth from people regaining the confidence to the high street but I think we have also benefited from the difficulties facing some of our competitors, such as Debenhams.

“We’ve found success across a lot of ranges, such as our slightly higher priced items, which we think have brought customers over from Zara or perhaps stores that have gone over the past year or two.

“Over the summer, we also had a Barbie range which sold through, so clearly people are still very happy with our product offering.”

Elsewhere in the business, the group said it has seen “strong sales growth” in its grocery and ingredients businesses, alongside a “better-than-expected” performance in sugar.

The company said its grocery business performed “slightly ahead” of target after strong performance from brands such as Twinings, Ovaltine, Blue Dragon and Patak’s.

Mr Weston said the business had also seen cost pressures ease back in the food operation.

He said the company “does not expect to make similar rises” in price due to lower input costs, although he highlighted continued inflation from commodities such as sugar and tomatoes.