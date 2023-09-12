Fever-Tree cuts guidance as wet summer weather dampens sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Fever-Tree cuts guidance as wet summer weather dampens sales

By Press Association
Drinks mixer firm Fever-Tree has reduced its profit targets (Fever-Tree/PA)
Drinks mixer firm Fever-Tree has reduced its profit targets (Fever-Tree/PA)

Tonic maker Fever-Tree has cut its sales and profit targets for the year after being hit by poor UK summer weather.

It came after the drinks firm saw profits tumble over the first half of the year in the face of higher glass manufacturing costs.

The company said pre-tax profits slid to £1.4 million in the six months to June, from £17.9 million a year, as it also noted a £3.3 million exceptional cost relating to a production issue in the US.

Fever-Tree told shareholders it has made “good progress” in efforts to mitigate inflationary cost challenges, with the company lifting prices to offset more expensive materials.

But the company said it is now on track to deliver earnings of between £30 million and £36 million for 2023 as a whole.

A Fever-Tree drink
Poor weather in the UK over the summer reduced demand for Fever-Tree’s range, the company said (Alamy/PA)

In May, the company guided towards a range of £36 million and £42 million.

On Tuesday, Fever-Tree said “unseasonably poor weather in the UK” resulted in subdued demand over the key summer period.

It said the impact of weather and an inventory buyback in Australia means it is set to post revenues of between £380 million and £390 million for the year.

The company had previously pointed towards a revenue range of £390 million to £405 million.

It comes after revenues jumped by 9% to £175.6 million over the first six months of the year, driven by a surge in demand in the US.

Tim Warrillow, Fever-Tree chief executive, said: “Whilst the vagaries of the British summer weather have impacted sales since period end, contributing to our revised guidance for the full year, the group still expects to deliver good growth in the reminder of 2023.

“Looking ahead to 2024, with a stronger global market position than ever before, a broader product portfolio and our confidence in delivering significant margin improvement, the group is well set up for strong, profitable growth going forward.”