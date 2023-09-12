Unite union campaigns to open first final salary pension scheme in decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unite union campaigns to open first final salary pension scheme in decades

By Press Association
Unite union general secretary Sharon Graham has pledged to negotiate the opening of the first final salary pension scheme for workers in 30 years (Jacob King/PA)
The leader of the Unite union has pledged to negotiate the opening of the first final salary pension scheme for workers in 30 years.

General secretary Sharon Graham has been at the centre of hundreds of pay disputes in the past 18 months, covering more than 200,000 union members.

She said Unite has won four out of five of the disputes, worth £400 million in pay rises.

In an interview with the PA news agency, she said one of her new aims is to improve pensions, saying: “I want to see the first final salary pension scheme open in 30 years.

“There is a responsibility on employers to look after workers in retirement.”

Thousands of final salary pension schemes have closed over the past decade, leaving fewer than 1,000 left across industry.

The Unite leader also revealed that she plans to attend the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool next month after staying away last year to remain involved in pay negotiations.

“I want Labour to win the general election and they will do some very important things, but my job is to hold their feet to the fire to avoid any slippage in the pledges they have made on employment rights,” she said.

Labour is promising to introduce a new deal for workers within 100 days of being in government, including banning zero-hours contracts and giving workers rights from the first day in the job.

Ms Graham said “words matter” and that she will be scrutinising speeches and documents to make sure Labour does nothing to row back on its pledges.

She will press party leader Keir Starmer to commit to take energy back into public ownership, saying it would boost the economy and cut household bills.

The latest figures on pay rises is “firm proof” that collective bargaining with employers reaps rewards for working people, she said.

She added: “The stark reality is that millions of workers will still be looking at their payslips and wondering how they’re going to afford rising rents, mortgage payments and bills.

“The battle to push up pay is far from over and we will continue to fight hard, because, as we’ve seen today, it works.”