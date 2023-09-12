Wickes says home-working fuelling DIY demand despite sliding profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wickes says home-working fuelling DIY demand despite sliding profits

By Press Association
Wickes has reported higher sales as hybrid working encourages more home improvement projects, despite revealing its profits have shrunk by more than a third (Wickes/PA)
Wickes has reported higher sales as hybrid working encourages more home improvement projects, despite the retailer revealing shrinking profits.

The DIY chain, which also trades as a builders’ merchant, said sales over the first half of the year edged up due to more normal weather conditions, which influences the products people choose to buy.

It was also bolstered by sales for its Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) division, its kitchen and bathroom showroom business, which jumped by nearly 6% .

“Many businesses have retained or fully incorporated hybrid working practices, increasing the dwell time at home, fuelling further desire for homeowners and tenants to invest in their properties,” the company said.

But the retailer’s reported profit before tax slid by 37% to £21.1 million over the period as it took a hit from separating and upgrading its IT systems from former owner Travis Perkins.

Excluding the one-off IT costs, its adjusted pre-tax profit still shrank by more than 15%.

The DIY market continued to be affected by pressure on people’s disposable income, rising mortgage rates and a decline in house sales, the firm said.

But it said other cost-of-living strains, such as higher petrol and energy costs, have started to unwind, while food price inflation has slowed from the very high levels.

It suggests that people have more confidence to spend on home improvement projects than last year, when Wickes said demand for DIY faded as living costs increased.

Kimberley Walsh painting her living room with Blue Haze, the paint shade she created with Wickes
Wickes said hybrid working has fuelled demand for home DIY projects (Wickes/PA)

Chief executive David Wood said: “We achieved a sales uplift and strong conversion rates in DIFM, while delivering another strong performance in local trade due to our market-leading value on the lines that matter most.

“While we remain mindful of the external environment, we are seeing customers turn to Wickes for our great value proposition.

“We are well on track for the remainder of the year and we have the right strategy in place to make further market share gains within the large home improvement sector.”

Wickes said trading in July and August has been in line with its expectations, and stood by its full-year guidance of adjusted pre-tax profit between £45 million and £48 million.