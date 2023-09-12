Barclays bank to cut 450 jobs across business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Barclays bank to cut 450 jobs across business

By Press Association
British bank Barclays has told staff it is planning to cut around 450 jobs across the business, trade union Unite has said (Tim Goode/PA)
British bank Barclays has told staff it is planning to cut around 450 jobs across the business, trade union Unite has said (Tim Goode/PA)

British bank Barclays has told staff it is planning to cut around 450 jobs across the business, trade union Unite has said.

Unite said its members were informed by the bank of the decision on Tuesday.

Mid- to senior-level staff at the business’s head office are likely to be affected, the PA news agency understands.

It follows reports over the weekend that the banking giant was looking to trim costs while working on a wider strategy review.

Unite, which represents staff members at the bank, said it was an “unnecessary and unjustified” decision affecting people earning moderate salaries with the bank.

The union said it was going to meet with the group’s chief executive to press for a guarantee of non-compulsory job losses, which means staff are invited to volunteer for redundancy.

Barclays said it plans to work closely with Unite to support affected employees.

A spokeswoman for the bank said: “We continue to review and adapt our operations based on the ways customers are choosing to interact with us.

“These changes will enable greater collaboration across our teams, allowing us to continue to improve service for customers and clients.

“We are committed to supporting colleagues through this change, working closely with Unite.”

Chief executive C.S Venkatakrishnan, known within the bank as Venkat, said in an interview with CNBC on Monday that the workforce plans are in line with the broader financial industry, and part of a generational shift within the business.

He also said that the bank is actively hiring for roles amid the departures.

Unite’s national officer, Dominic Hook, criticised the global bank for cutting jobs at a time when it is making big profits.

He said: “How can a profitable finance organisation such as Barclays slash over 450 staff amid a cost-of-living crisis?

“This isn’t an organisation struggling to survive, this bank is making billions of pounds of profits.

“If these plans for compulsory redundancy are implemented then hundreds of families will lose their livelihoods and face financial hardship because of a management decision which is both unnecessary and unjustified.

“The staff losing their jobs are not highly paid rich City bankers but those earning modest salaries within Barclays.

“The bank must scrap these plans and reconsider.

“Unite is willing to work with the bank to ensure staff are given re-training and redeployment opportunities.”