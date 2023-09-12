New iPhone 15 a crowd pleaser, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

New iPhone 15 a crowd pleaser, experts say

By Press Association
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
The camera improvements and addition of a titanium frame to the premium models of the iPhone 15 range have propelled the device to “a whole new level”, analysts have said.

Apple unveiled the new flagship handsets on Tuesday night, confirming major camera upgrades across all four new phones, including better zoom options and Portrait photos now able to be captured automatically.

Industry expert Paolo Pescatore, from PP Foresight, said: “Today’s event underlines the ongoing importance of the iPhone to Apple; while USB-C charging will grab the headlines, the new long-awaited camera periscope zoom feature with the titanium case propels the Pro Max to a whole new level.

“The iPhone remains a core and lucrative product for the company, representing a gateway to the Apple universe of accessories, services and other high margin businesses.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are displayed during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models displayed during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California (Jeff Chiu/AP)

“No-one should underestimate the strength and emotional attachment users have with Apple.”

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, noted that although there was a lack of “headline-grabbing updates” to the devices announced, this should not be a surprise given the maturity of the iPhone and Apple Watch ranges.

“It reflects just how refined the iPhone and Watch devices are and how tough it has become to deliver truly disruptive updates every year,” he said.

But Mr Wood added that he thought the iPhone camera updates would help it against its biggest rivals.

“It’s good to see 5x optical zoom on the iPhone Pro Max,” he said.

“This definitely narrows the gap on Samsung’s Galaxy S Ultra devices which have had 10x optical zoom for several years. The camera is one of the most important features for consumers on smartphones so this is a positive step.”

One area of major interest during the event was Apple’s push to show its environmental credentials.

Among a wide range of sustainability announcements, the tech giant said the new Apple Watches would be the company’s first carbon neutral products.

Leo Gebbie, principal analyst for connected devices at CCS Insight, said: “It will be fascinating to see how customers and the industry responds to Apple’s carbon neutral branding.

“Our research consistently shows that consumers care about the green agenda and want tech companies to play their part here, but it’s not yet clear whether putting environmental credentials on the box will directly influence buying decisions.

“The decision to eliminate leather could also create some tension with partners such as Hermes, which will continue to offer ‘official’ leather straps for the Watch at the same time Apple is moving away from the material.”