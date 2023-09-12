Government-funded loan scheme hits £1bn lending as 40% goes to female founders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government-funded loan scheme hits £1bn lending as 40% goes to female founders

By Press Association
More than 150,000 new companies were started by women in 2022, according to the latest Rose Review (Alamy/PA)
A Government-backed loans scheme has hit £1 billion worth of lending, with more than half the funding going to small businesses run by women and ethnic minorities.

The British Business Bank’s (BBB) Start Up Loans programme said it has lent more than £9,500 on average to around 105,000 businesses in over a decade since its launch.

The scheme, which has a 6% yearly interest rate fixed to its loans, gets its funding from the Government’s Department for Business and Trade, and therefore is backed by UK taxpayers.

The BBB said the programme targets underrepresented groups who are excluded from mainstream finance to help them start businesses.

Around £371 million worth of loans, nearly 40%, has gone to businesses founded by women.

And about 20% has been to lent to people from black, Asian and other ethnic minority backgrounds, excluding white minorities, amounting to £201 million.

The scheme is thought to be one of the UK’s most accessible lenders, with those proportions well above the level of businesses that are started by women and ethnic minorities.

Just 4% of UK’s small businesses in 2021 were majority-led by people from an ethnic minority group, and around a fifth of new businesses had female founders, according to the independent Treasury-commissioned Rose Review.

The Start Up Loans scheme, which has supported companies included nut butter brand Pip and Nut, and sportswear brand Castore, has also seen about 70% of funding go to small businesses outside London and the South East.

Richard Bearman, managing director for Start Up Loans, said: “To hit £1 billion worth of loans after 11 and a half years is a monumental achievement, not just for our business but for entrepreneurs up and down the country.

“The UK has entrepreneurs in every corner and our aim is to do even more going forward to help those that want to set up a business.”

The British Business Bank administered the Government’s Covid loan schemes to businesses during the pandemic. It came under scrutiny for the loss of an estimated £1.1 billion to fraud and error.