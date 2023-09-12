Nearly a quarter of pension savers ‘review their pots less than once a year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Nearly a quarter of pension savers ‘review their pots less than once a year’

By Press Association
Some 16% of retirement savers have never reviewed their pensions, according to People’s Partnership (PA)
Some 16% of retirement savers have never reviewed their pensions, according to People’s Partnership (PA)

Around one in six (16%) retirement savers have never reviewed their pensions, according to a survey.

The research, released during Pension Awareness Week, (September 11 to 15), indicates that nearly a quarter (24%) of savers review their pension pots less than once every year.

A fifth (20%) check their pension once a year and one in nine (11%) check once every six months, the YouGov research, commissioned by People’s Partnership, found.

Nearly half (45%) of pension savers surveyed said they are not confident that they have put enough thought into their retirement plans.

Nearly a third (32%) of men surveyed said they do feel confident about their preparations for retirement, compared with 18% of women.

Nine per cent of men surveyed said they review their pensions once a week or more, compared with just 1% of women.

Kevin Martin, group director of customer services at People’s Partnership, said: “It’s clear from our research that many workers are ill-prepared for retirement, which is a concern given that we know that millions of workers are not saving enough.

“There are simple steps that a person can take to ensure that they are better prepared for retirement, including signing up for an online pension account, naming a beneficiary, reading your annual statement and ensuring your details are updated so your provider can stay in touch.”

More than 2,100 people were surveyed by YouGov for the research.

Here are some tips from the People’s Partnership to help people become more engaged with their pensions:

1. Sign up for an online account with your pension provider.

2. Make sure your personal and contact details are up-to-date.

3. Read your annual statement, checking the projected savings that your current level of contributions will give you.

4. Name the person you want to benefit from your pension in the event of your early death.