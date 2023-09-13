BP shares shrug off shock boss departure, but attention turns to successor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP shares shrug off shock boss departure, but attention turns to successor

By Press Association
BP has seen its shares weather the storm caused by the shock departure of boss Bernard Looney after he admitted failing to disclose the extent of past relationships with colleagues (PA)
BP has seen its shares weather the storm caused by the shock departure of boss Bernard Looney after he admitted failing to disclose the extent of past relationships with colleagues (PA)

BP has seen its shares weather the storm caused by the shock departure of boss Bernard Looney after he admitted failing to disclose the extent of past relationships with colleagues.

Shares in the FTSE 100 oil giant dropped as much as 1.8% after the London market opened on Wednesday, but soon pared back losses to edge around 0.4% lower in morning trading.

Mr Looney resigned on Tuesday night after the group said he accepted not being “fully transparent” in his previous disclosures.

The Irishman, 53, is being replaced on an interim basis by the group’s chief financial officer, Murray Auchincloss.

Market experts said that while this was an unexpected blow to the group, investor nerves have been calmed by Mr Auchincloss stepping up to take on the role temporarily as well as the strength in BP’s wider management team.

Rising oil prices are also helping prop up BP’s share price.

But market attentions have quickly turned to who will replace Mr Looney as chief executive on a permanent basis at one of the UK’s biggest companies.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Compared to the multibillion-dollar fines following the Deepwater Horizon spill, briefly negative oil futures prices and dividend cuts during the pandemic, the resignation is a surprise but perhaps not a major chapter in BP history.

“In addition, and with a temporary replacement now confirmed, BP will be hoping for markets to regard the situation as business as usual.

Bernard Looney
Mr Looney was in the top job for less than four years (Aaron Chown/PA)

“There will, however, inevitably be uncertainty until such time as a permanent replacement is found and the company clarifies whether there will be any changes to its current strategy.”

John Moore, senior investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, added that Mr Looney’s resignation part-way through a major overhaul as it grapples with changes in the energy market and the shift towards renewables “isn’t ideal”.

But he said “there is depth in the management team to cope until a suitable replacement can be found”.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said BP needs to forge a clear path to replacing Mr Looney “sooner rather than later to limit negative sentiment”.

She said: “This of course all lands at a time when oil majors are already grappling to boost their ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials, which adds weight to the problem.

“Mr Looney has spearheaded an aggressive and green-thinking strategy during his tenure, and replacing him with someone that can convince the market they’re up for carrying the mantle and sprinting with it, isn’t going to be an overnight task.”

David Hewitt, an analyst at Liberum, said the vacancy in the top job presents BP with an opportunity to possibly “be the first ‘supermajor’ to appoint a female CEO”.

“There is a wealth of quality in the current senior management team,” he said.

Mr Looney had been in the role for less than four years, having joined as chief executive in February 2020, pledging the company would become carbon neutral by the middle of the century.

In a statement on Tuesday night, BP said its board in May 2022 investigated allegations relating to Looney’s “conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues” after information from an anonymous source.

It said that during that review, Mr Looney disclosed past relationships with colleagues prior to becoming chief executive, but that the probe did not find any breach of the company’s code of conduct.

But “further allegations of a similar nature were received recently, and the company immediately began investigating with the support of external legal counsel,” BP said, adding that the process is “ongoing”.

His departure follows other senior executive resignations in recent years linked to personal relationships with employees.

Former McDonald’s chief executive Stephen Easterbrook was ousted from his role at the fast food giant in November 2019 for engaging in an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee in violation of company policy.

Earlier this year, Mr Easterbrook, from Watford in Hertfordshire, was charged by US federal regulators with making false and misleading statements to investors about the circumstances of his firing.