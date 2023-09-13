Air fryer sales continue to soar as households look to save energy – Lakeland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Air fryer sales continue to soar as households look to save energy – Lakeland

By Press Association
Annual sales figures from Lakeland show sales of air fryers were up 1,175% on last year (Lakeland/PA)
Air fryers have maintained their spot as far and away the most popular kitchen gadget for Britons this year, while breadmakers and the tablecloth are disappearing from mealtimes, according to a report.

Annual sales figures from Lakeland show sales of air fryers were up 1,175% on last year – when they were already soaring in popularity – as households continue their efforts to save energy on standard ovens.

The retailer said: “In previous years, their popularity could be attributed to consumers seeking healthier cooking options and fast cooking times.

“However, with the cost-of-living crisis continuing, air fryers have a renewed appeal as an efficient alternative to oven cooking.”

Two other products that “shaped the year” were heated airers – with sales up 51% – and heated textiles, such as heated throws and ponchos, Lakeland said, again as households brought in gadgets as an alternative to expensive dryers and central and electric heaters.

The retailer’s Trends Report 2023 said: “Heating the human and not the home has been the mantra for many of us this year.

“As people sought out more energy-efficient and cost-effective ways of keeping warm this winter, sales of heated textiles – particularly throws – soared.

“With running costs from as little as 5p per hour, our product range offers consumers a budget-friendly alternative to using central heating.”

Meanwhile, sales of traditional ovenware fell by 14% as households moved away from oven-based meals, and slow cooker sales saw a slight 3% dip as consumers invested in air fryers over most other appliances.

More significantly, breadmaker sales took a significant 37% tumble after a surge during the pandemic.

“As routines normalise and households move past lockdown hobbies, sourdough starters have been left neglected and breadmakers have lost ground,” the report said.

“Additionally, with the multifunctional air fryer going from strength to strength, customers may be using these devices to bake instead.”

Sales of tablecloths fell by 24% year on year, which Lakeland put down to “more casual dining being the norm, and as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on, consumers are prioritising their spending on essential kitchenware and home goods”.