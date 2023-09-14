The Range confirms deal to buy Wilko brand and website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Range confirms deal to buy Wilko brand and website

By Press Association
Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property have been bought by The Range (Yui Mok/PA)
The Range has sealed a deal to buy Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property after the high street chain tumbled into administration.

Wilko’s name will not disappear from high streets for good as a result of the deal, with The Range confirming that it will sell Wilko products “in-store”.

Administrators at PwC have sought to sell off Wilko’s assets in recent weeks, including its brand and shops, after failing to secure a rescue deal for the whole business.

More than 10,000 further Wilko workers are set to lose their jobs by next month as a result.

The Range has 210 stores across the UK (Alamy/PA)

PwC said it expects Wilko’s online operations to restart under the new ownership once the closure of Wilko’s remaining stores is completed in early October.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will also see 36 workers from Wilko’s digital team transfer over to the Range.

Jane Steer, joint administrator, said: “Since our appointment, the feedback from customers and wider stakeholders during this challenging period has reinforced the fact that Wilko remains a much loved and trusted brand within the UK.

“This sale to The Range will ensure that the Wilko name lives on under their ownership and we wish The Range every success.”

The Range, which runs 210 stores across the UK, has said it will also offer click and collect on products from Wilko.com.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive officer of The Range said: “This acquisition comes at a time when consumers are more than ever wanting to shop with confidence for value and quality.

“We are delighted to have acquired this brand and we will ensure that the Wilko brand will continue to deliver for the UK consumer, both in-store and on-line.

“I am also delighted that we were able to retain the Wilko digital trading team, the team are very skilled and experienced, and it means a lot to us to ensure that we could save as many ‘fellow’ retail positions as possible.”

Wilko started its store closure programme earlier this week and Thursday is set to be the final day of trading for 28 further shops.

Wilko was originally founded by James Kemsey Wilkinson in Leicester in 1930.

The family-owned business employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.