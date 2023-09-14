Hundreds of businesses to join ‘queue for climate’ on London’s Millennium Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of businesses to join ‘queue for climate’ on London’s Millennium Bridge

By Press Association
Business leaders will protest on London’s Millennium Bridge (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Chris Packham, businesswoman Deborah Meaden and the former boss of Unilever are among hundreds of business professionals backing a demonstration over climate change on London’s Millennium Bridge on Friday.

The demonstrators, dressed in suits and business wear, will walk out of work and form an orderly queue across central London.

Organised by Business Declares, Business Stand Up and others, it will call on the Government to take more firm and urgent action to quell climate change.

Private sector workers are “shouting from the rooftops” to urge politicians to do more to tackle the issue, Paul Polman, former chief executive of Unilever and adviser to the UK Government on the Cop26 climate summit, said.

He added: “The days of politicians being able to blame their climate timidity on business are well and truly over.”

Thousands of business professionals and industry stakeholders are concerned about climate change and future business security, the organisers say.

Wildlife TV presenter and conservationist Chris Packham said he was urging businesses to join the demonstration to “send a clear message to our politicians that we need action to address climate breakdown now”.

People joining the queue will also sign an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and all political parties asking them to commit to three key actions to speed up the transition to a more environmentally friendly world.

It asks them to commit to investing in renewables, take action to protect and restore nature, and ending new fossil fuel developments in the UK, including approvals for oil and gas exploration.

The chief executives of Ella’s Kitchen and Cook, and directors at Divine Chocolate and The Body Shop owner Natura & Co, are among the business leaders backing the campaign.

The central London demonstration will be the first time in the UK that hundreds of business professionals have gathered together and formed a peaceful queue in protest, the organisers said.