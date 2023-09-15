Next set to reveal sales outlook after early summer boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Next set to reveal sales outlook after early summer boost

By Press Association
Fashion chain Next will give a glimpse into how the UK high street has fared this summer after a sunny June boosted sales (PA)
Fashion chain Next will give a glimpse into how the UK high street has fared this summer after a sunny June boosted sales earlier in the season.

The retail giant has nudged up its profit expectations throughout the year after benefitting from stronger online sales.

But investors will be looking to see what the outlook is for the group when it reveals its half-year financial results on Thursday.

Next last month said it had been buoyed by full-price trading and a strong end-of-season sale in the latest quarter, leading it to upgrade its profit target by £10 million to £845 million for the full year.

It marked the second time this year its profit guidance was lifted as it expected to do better over the full financial year than initial predictions.

However, it would still mark a drop compared to last year’s £870 million pre-tax profit.

Unusually hot weather in June helped drive fashion sales higher for Next, which runs 466 shops across the UK, with online sales leading the jump.

But Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown, said investors will want to see Next’s full-price outlook stay on track.

Its full-price sales are currently expected to rise by 1.8% year-on-year, but analysts will be watching out for any amendments to that target.

Mr Chiekrie said: “”This is a key metric for Next and arguably the main driving force behind overall performance.

“Successfully keeping full-priced sales front and centre to avoid discounts is one of the reasons Next can boast some of the best margins in the sector.

“But it’s a tricky strategy to nail, especially alongside expanding its online presence and introducing third-party brands to its offering.

“This side of operations hasn’t been as efficient as many would like, so we’ll be hoping to see signs of improvement here.”

JD Sports franchise deal
JD Sports Fashion will also unveil its half-year results as the retail giant targets a £1 billion profit for the full year (PA)

The company’s share price has jumped over the past year, rising by around 23%.

Meanwhile, rival fashion retailers Asos and JD Sports Fashion will also update investors on their financial performance over the coming week.

Online giant Asos has been in the middle of a turnaround plan in a bid to reduce costs and boost its profits. But investors will also be keeping an eye on its sales figures after a decline earlier in the year as consumer spending in the UK remained under pressure.

Sports fashion chain JD Sports is eyeing up profits of more than £1 billion for the full year. It will reveal its half-year results on Thursday.