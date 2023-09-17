Third of savers ‘keep most of their cash in a current account’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third of savers ‘keep most of their cash in a current account’

By Press Association
Around a third of people with savings hold most of this money in a current account, the Building Societies Association said (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Around a third (34%) of people with savings hold most of this money in a current account, according to a survey which indicates they could be missing out on better returns elsewhere.

Many current accounts do not pay any interest on the balance, although banks and building societies have generally been improving their offerings for savers recently as interest rates climb higher.

People can choose from a variety of savings accounts to suit their needs, such as instant access deals, longer-term deals where money is locked away for a certain period, and tax-efficient Isas.

One in seven (15%) adults have no savings at all, according to the survey, released to mark UK Savings Week 2023 (September 18 to 24).

The research was commissioned by the Building Societies Association (BSA), which also found around a third (34%) of UK savers never compare the rate on their savings accounts to others available in the market.

Three in 10 (30%) savers said they never check what their rates are with their own bank or building society and one in 11 (9%) have not reviewed their accounts for a year or more.

Robin Fieth, chief executive of the BSA, said: “As savings rates have been increasing over recent months, shopping around can now make a sizeable difference to the returns available.”

A new consumer duty was recently introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), requiring financial firms to put customers at the heart of what they do, including when designing their products and dealing with consumers.

In July, the regulator set out a 14-point action plan to make sure banks and building societies are passing on interest rate rises appropriately to savers.

The FCA wants to make sure savings providers are passing on rate increases and that they are communicating with customers much more effectively and offering them better deals.

Of those who do have savings, the average amount set aside is £21,840.

More than half (52%) of people with money saved said they have less than £12,000.

Opinium carried out two surveys for the BSA, each involving 2,000 people across the UK, in June.