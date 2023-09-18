S4 Capital downgrades outlook for second time in two months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
S4 Capital downgrades outlook for second time in two months

By Press Association
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm has warned over its full-year outlook for the second time in as many months after slower-than-expected summer trading as firms slash their marketing spend (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm has seen its shares plunge after warning over its full-year outlook for the second time in as many months after slower-than-expected summer trading.

S4 Capital said it now expects annual like-for-like net revenues to be below the previous year’s outturn and it further cut guidance for its underlying profit margin, to between 12% and 13.5%.

Shares lost more than a quarter of their value at one stage, before later standing over 22% lower in Monday morning trading.

The firm also revealed it is cutting its workforce, with its content division bearing the brunt as S4 Capital said it had reduced the number of staff in its Media.Monks division by 5% to 8,551 and “continues to take action”, on staffing numbers.

The results alert follows a downgrade in July, which sent shares in the group tumbling after it trimmed its guidance for like-for-like net revenue growth to between 2% and 4%, compared with an earlier forecast of 6% to 10%.

In July, it also cut expectations for underlying profit margins to between 14.5% and 15.5%, down from the 15% to 16% range guided for previously.

Sir Martin Sorrell
Sir Martin Sorrell (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman of S4 Capital, said: “We had a very mixed first half of the year reflecting challenging global macroeconomic conditions and consequent fears of recession, which resulted in client caution to commit and extended sales cycles, particularly for larger projects.”

He added: “We expect the year as usual to be weighted to the second half, especially the fourth quarter, stimulated, in particular, by increased seasonal levels of clients’ activity and our artificial intelligence initiatives and the use cases we are developing with our clients.”

Its half-year results showed like-for-like sales lifted 2.5% in the six months to June 30, with net revenues up 5.1%

It said profitability was below its targets in the first half due to slower sales growth.

But it still narrowed pre-tax losses to £23.2 million, against losses from £85.6 million.

It said the slower-than-forecast sales performance reflected the “more challenging global macroeconomic conditions and clients’ caution reflecting fears of recession”.

“We see longer sales cycles, particularly for larger transformation projects, and whilst all practices have seen some impact, this is most evident in content and in particular with one or two technology clients and regional and local opportunities,” it said.