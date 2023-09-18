More than half of shoppers prepared to boycott greenwashing firms, poll suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than half of shoppers prepared to boycott greenwashing firms, poll suggests

By Press Association
Greenwashing is increasingly affecting consumer opinion of companies, the research suggests (Julien Behal/PA)
More than half of UK shoppers are prepared to boycott brands over misleading green claims, a poll suggests.

Financial services giant KPMG surveyed more than 2,000 UK adults on their attitudes towards green products and technologies.

The poll found that 54% of consumers say they would stop buying from a company if found to have been misleading in its sustainability claims.

Meanwhile, 38% said they would stop investing in the company.

The data, gathered by YouGov, found that almost a fifth of UK shoppers (18%) have changed their mind about a company due to misleading green claims – a response that is more pronounced among Londoners at 25%.

Richard Andrews, head of environmental, social and governance at KPMG in the UK, warned that firms are risking their reputations by sharing misleading information on their sustainability performance.

He said: “Companies keen to capitalise on the growing interest in sustainable products should be taking a measured approach; overselling sustainability credentials risks losing customers as well as the reputational damage that will follow.

“While this might often be unintentional, understanding the data behind any sustainability claims is key, as well as ensuring that data has also been verified, if brands are serious about avoiding any greenwashing risks.”

The research also suggests that two thirds of UK shoppers (67%) say they try to seek out green or sustainable options for some of the products and services they buy.

However, a third (33%) of respondents said they were sceptical of green labels and sustainability claims, while a similar amount – 28% – admitted to struggling to know what products were green or sustainable due to inconsistent labelling.

The data showed that consumers’ awareness is strong for established labels such as Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance certified but awareness around initiatives such as the carbon reduction label, B Corp and the Better Cotton Initiative remains very low.

In terms of sectors, the energy industry (58%) was seen as the most likely to engage in greenwashing, with the fashion industry closely following (57%).

Younger respondents between the ages of 18 to 24 deemed the fashion industry most likely to greenwash at 66%.

Transport and automotive (51%) and grocery, food and agriculture (47%) were also seen as at risk of greenwashing by a large number of consumers, the poll suggests.

Mr Andrews said: “The results present a catch-22 situation for both companies and their customers.

“On the one hand customers are prepared to stop buying something if it has been linked to greenwashing, but they also admit that they struggle to navigate the labels currently out in the market.

“Meanwhile, companies are investing time and money verifying their efforts, but awareness of some of the environmental accreditation schemes remains very low.

“What is clear, is that any signs of greenwashing will diminish trust further, so it is imperative that companies continue to ensure all claims can be evidenced and that as new regulations are introduced, they are understood and adhered to. The risks of overselling being ‘greener than green’ are too high.”