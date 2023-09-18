Young adults urged to claim forgotten ‘pot of money with their name on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young adults urged to claim forgotten ‘pot of money with their name on’

By Press Association
Nearly 430,000 18 to 21-year-olds with an unclaimed child trust fund (CTF), worth an average of £2,000, are being urged to claim their cash.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is encouraging young adults to claim the “pot of money with their name on” as part of UK Savings Week, which runs until Sunday.

CTFs are long-term, tax-free savings accounts and were set up for children born between September 1 2002 and January 2 2011.

Many children got around £250 each from the state at the time their CTF was started, while those from low-income families or in local authority care received an additional £250.

Some young adults may have forgotten about their accounts or be unaware one was set up for them.

Funds can be withdrawn once the child turns 18.

Young adults and parents can search on gov.uk to find out where their CTF account is held.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s second permanent secretary and deputy chief executive, said: “Many 18 to 21-year-olds are starting out in first jobs or apprenticeships, starting university or moving into their first home and their child trust fund is a pot of money with their name on.

“I would encourage young people to use the online tool to track it down or, for parents of teenagers, to speak to them to ensure they’re aware of their child trust fund. It could make a real difference to their future plans.”

There are 5.3 million open CTF accounts. Young people aged 16 or over can take control of their own CTF, although the funds can only be withdrawn once they turn 18.

More than 500,000 matured CTF accounts have been claimed or transferred into an Isa since the oldest savers in the scheme turned 18 in September 2020.

Families can continue to pay in up to £9,000 a year tax-free into a CTF until the account matures. The money remains in the account until the child withdraws or reinvests it into another account.

Sharon Davies, chief executive of Young Enterprise, said: “We would encourage all young people to investigate if they have money which is unclaimed in a child trust fund and to use it wisely.

“A disproportionate amount of the money is unclaimed by young people from disadvantaged backgrounds who are the very people who would benefit most from these funds. The investment could be placed into an adult Isa or put towards driving lessons, education or starting a business.

“The money in a child trust fund has the potential to be life-changing and the lack of knowledge about them shows the importance of financial education and financial planning from a young age.”