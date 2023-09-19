Ocado sales rise as price cuts win back shoppers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Ocado sales rise as price cuts win back shoppers

By Press Association
Online grocer Ocado has reported a pick-up in retail sales growth as it tempts back shoppers amid a turnaround and moves to cut prices (Katie Collins/PA)
Online grocer Ocado has reported a pick-up in retail sales growth as it tempts back shoppers amid a turnaround and moves to cut prices.

The group posted a 7.2% rise in sales to £569.6 million at its retail business, which is run as a joint venture with Marks & Spencer, over the three months to August 27, up from 5% growth in the first half.

It cheered a return to growth in the number of items sold in the last month of the quarter, as it revealed a 1.5% year-on-year increase in active customers to 961,000.

Ocado also saw a 1.9% rise in average orders per week to 381,000.

The group had recently made a series of price cuts across hundreds of items to win back shoppers hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis.

Prices rose by 8.4% on average across its products in the quarter – the same level as in the previous six months – but Ocado said this still remained “considerably” below wider UK grocery inflation.

Industry figures from Kantar last week showed UK grocery market inflation easing back to 12.2% in the four weeks to September 3 – the lowest level for more than a year.

Ocado stuck by its guidance to swing to a full-year profit, with “marginally positive” underlying earnings.

But the update comes as it looks to boost trade at Ocado retail, having posted underlying losses of £2.5 million across the group in the six months to May 28.

M&S chairman Archie Norman told shareholders in July that he was “not happy” with Ocado Retail’s performance and that there was “work to do” with the joint venture.

Ocado boss Tim Steiner admitted that the group is “not where we wanted it to be four years ago” on unveiling half-year figures.

Ocado Retail chief executive Hannah Gibson said: “It has now been a year since I joined Ocado Retail and in January we set out our Perfect Execution strategy, making sure every element of our customer proposition and our operating model is at its best.

“We are delivering on this plan and have great momentum in the business, with revenue growing faster in the third quarter than in the first half and a return to positive volume growth in the last month of the quarter.

“The continued progress in the third quarter underpins our confidence in delivering our 2022-23 guidance of mid single-digit revenue growth and full year profitability, and we have started the final quarter positively.”

She added: “We are making good progress, but we want to go even further.”