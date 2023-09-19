Ofcom scraps plan to remove stricter TV ad rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ofcom scraps plan to remove stricter TV ad rules

By Press Association
Ofcom has decided against removing stricter TV advertising rules that apply only to commercially funded public service broadcasters (PSBs).

Following a consultation, the regulator said it has only decided to retain the status quo “for the time being” and that the potential benefits to audiences, broadcasters and the wider market are “uncertain”.

All UK broadcasters are subject to restrictions on the quantity and scheduling of advertising on their channels.

But the commercial PSB channels – ITV, STV, Channel 4, S4C and Channel 5 – are subject to tighter advertising restrictions than non-PSB commercial channels such as ITV2, 5USA and Pick.

Ofcom said: “While we remain of the view that there may be merit in harmonising TV advertising rules by relaxing the additional restrictions on PSBs, we have decided to retain the status quo for the time being.

“In reaching this decision, we recognised that the potential benefits to audiences, public service broadcasters and the wider market are uncertain.

“We also took into account that proceeding would mean that viewers would be likely to see increased advertising in ‘peak’ evening hours which contain news. This in turn could lead to a reduction in news minutes, which risks diminishing a particularly important genre of PSB content with high societal value.

“Instead, we consider it appropriate to consider the impact of changes to TV advertising rules on viewers in the broader context of other changes to the PSB system in the coming years – including the implementation of the Media Bill.”

When it launched the consultation in April, Ofcom argued that audiences migrating to streaming platforms meant consumers enjoyed a much wider range of ad-supported and subscription services over broadcast and online.

It said at the time: “Allowing the PSB channels slightly greater flexibility in the scheduling of advertising may strengthen their commercial position as they continue to manage their transition to digital-led organisations, and would afford them greater opportunity to monetise their content.”

PSB channels currently tend to broadcast the maximum 12 minutes of advertising in and around mass appeal programmes in the 8pm-9pm slot during peak hours, Ofcom said.

These broadcasters usually balance this with fewer or no advertisements in the 6pm, 7pm, 9pm and 10pm slots, which typically contain news programmes.