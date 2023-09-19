CBI postpones annual meeting as it scrambles for cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBI postpones annual meeting as it scrambles for cash

By Press Association
The CBI’s Annual General Meeting was meant to take place on Wednesday. (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has postponed its annual meeting at the last minute as it tries to shore up its troubled finances.

The lobby group said that it was “in positive dialogue” to try to get money that can help solve its “short-term cash flow challenges”, it told members on Tuesday.

The organisation was at the heart of a storm earlier this year following a series of allegations of sexual harassment and rape against members of its staff.

As a result, dozens of members of the influential trade body left the group – creating a hole in its finances.

The group’s annual general meeting (AGM) was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but was postponed just a day before.

In a message to its members, the business group said: “At the CBI, we’re serious about our commitment to you, to be more accountable and transparent in our decision-making and work.

“As has been reported, the CBI has experienced some short term cashflow challenges.

“To reassure members, we are in positive dialogue over finalising financing options and are confident that we will be able to resolve this short-term issue and secure the footing of an organisation that remains in a strong medium to long term position.

“But given the significant interest in the CBI right now, we are opening-up and refocusing our previously planned AGM.”

Reports have emerged in recent weeks that the CBI is seeking to tie up its operations with Make UK, the trade body for UK manufacturers.

Earlier this month, the bodies were reported to be in “early-stage discussions”, according to Sky News.