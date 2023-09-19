Junior doctors and consultants both on strike – what do I need to know?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior doctors and consultants both on strike – what do I need to know?

By Press Association
Medical consultant members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside University College Hospital in London (Jamel Smith/PA)
Consultants and junior doctors in England are staging their first joint strike in the history of the NHS.

– How long will the strike last?

The joint action is running for 24 hours from 7am on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday.

Junior doctors will also strike on Thursday and Friday this week.

Further joint strikes by consultants and junior doctors are planned for October 2, 3 and 4.

– Will I be able to access NHS care?

Thousands of hospital appointments and operations have already been cancelled and rescheduled, though some patients are experiencing repeat cancellations due to industrial action.

If your appointment has not been cancelled, NHS England is advising you to attend as normal.

On the days when both consultants and junior doctors are on strike, the NHS pledges to provide emergency cover.

People are being urged to use GP services and NHS 111 rather than turning up to A&E, though NHS England says anyone experiencing a life-threatening emergency should still call 999.

– When will the strikes end?

At present, there is no end to the deadlock in sight. It is more than 100 days since Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay and British Medical Association (BMA) leaders sat down for pay talks.

Doctors have suggested they will continue striking until the Government makes a “credible offer” that the BMA can present to its members.

On Tuesday, Dr Vishal Sharma, the chairman of its consultants’ committee, urged the Government to commit to talks, suggesting consultants wanted an above-inflation pay award for this year, which in April was running about 11%.

Junior doctors have asked for 35% “pay restoration” as a “starting position” but have said they will meet with Mr Barclay “anywhere, anytime, to negotiate what this might look like.”

Mr Barclay has said the Government’s pay deal – already in place – is final.

He said doctors who started their hospital training this year are receiving a 10.3% pay increase, with the average junior doctor getting 8.8% and consultants a 6% pay rise alongside “generous reforms to their pensions”.

– What effect is all this having?

NHS data suggests that nearly one million appointments and treatments, including some cancer care, have been postponed because of industrial action since December.

Some hospitals have reported up to half their normal levels of activity have been postponed during the strikes, which includes industrial action by nurses, radiographers and ambulance workers.

Last week, the Shelford Group, which represents 10 of the biggest hospital trusts in the country, said the scale of the disruption now being seen has “inevitably heightened the risk of harm” to patients.

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, said on Tuesday it was difficult to say whether strikes led to patient deaths but urged both sides to get round the negotiating table to reduce the risks.