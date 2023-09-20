City regulator warns insurance firms to make sure they are offering fair value

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
City regulator warns insurance firms to make sure they are offering fair value

By Press Association
The Financial Conduct Authority said it had identified evidence that some guaranteed asset protection products may be failing to provide fair value to customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The City regulator has given firms producing a type of add-on insurance to motor cover an ultimatum to demonstrate they are providing fair value.

Firms that are unable to prove they are providing fair value to their customers should expect further action, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

The FCA said it had identified evidence that some guaranteed asset protection (GAP) products may be failing to provide fair value to customers.

GAP insurance is an add-on to motor insurance, covering the difference between a vehicle’s purchase price and its current market value.

It may be needed when there is a financial shortfall, if for example a customer’s vehicle is written off or stolen, or the motor insurance payout does not pay back the vehicle’s original value at purchase.

According to FCA data, for GAP insurance, only 6% of the amount customers pay in premiums is paid out in claims.

The FCA said it has also seen examples of some firms paying out up to 70% of the value of insurance premiums in commission to parties in the distribution chain, such as motor dealerships.

The regulator said it has told firms manufacturing GAP insurance products that they must take immediate action to prove customers are getting a fair deal, or it will intervene – giving firms a three-month ultimatum.

It has also sent letters to all insurance firms, reminding them of its expectations to make sure they are checking their products are providing fair value to their customers.

A new, wide-ranging consumer duty was introduced on July 31, requiring financial firms to put consumers at the heart of what they do, from designing products to dealing with customers.

Matt Brewis, director of insurance at the FCA, said: “This is an early signal of the work we’ll be doing under the consumer duty.

“Customers should be reassured that we’re in their corner and are taking action where we see poor value being provided.

“If the firms are unable to prove they’re providing fair value to their customers, they should expect further action from the regulator.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “At a time when many insurance customers are paying sky high premiums amid the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, these figures clearly demonstrate that parts of the market aren’t providing value for money for consumers.

“It is very concerning to see that payouts for guaranteed asset protection are sitting at 6% of what these firms take in premiums – despite the regulator raising concerns about value for money almost a decade ago…

“The FCA has left firms in no doubt over their obligations to their customers, and failure to meet deadlines set for improvements must result in immediate action by the regulator.”