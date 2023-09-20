Avon to sell in UK shops for first time as beauty brand partners with Superdrug

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Avon to sell in UK shops for first time as beauty brand partners with Superdrug

By Press Association
Beauty business Avon is partnering with Superdrug to sell its products on UK high street for the first time (Avon/PA)
Avon will sell its products in UK high street shops for the first time as part of a new link-up with Superdrug.

The beauty business, historically known for its door-to-door salespeople, said it will sell items from 100 Superdrug shops across the UK.

It said the partnership between the two brands – which will also see it sell products through Superdrug.com – is the latest step in Avon’s plans to grow the number of ways for shoppers to buy its products.

More than 150 Avon products, ranging from serums to foundations and lip oils to moisturisers, will be available in store at Superdrug.

Superdrug will sell Avon products from 100 stores across the UK (PA)

Angela Cretu, Avon chief executive, said: “This is the perfect moment in the UK for a strategic alliance between Avon and Superdrug.

“At Avon, we’re all about bringing aspirational beauty at irresistible value to consumers however they want to shop with us, whether that’s with high-touch service from one of our beauty advisers or with high street convenience at Superdrug.

“We see this partnership as our next move to expand our reach with best-selling, award-winning products that enable women feel good without breaking the bank.”

Avon, which was bought by Brazilian beauty giant Natura in 2019, said the move will help it “embrace a wider customer base” as it seeks to transform into “a truly omnichannel beauty company”.

Simon Comins, chief commercial officer at Superdrug, said: “Avon is such a beloved and widely recognisable brand and we couldn’t be more excited to be exclusively launching the cult-favourite products to our savvy shoppers.

“With 137 years of history in the beauty industry, we’re proud to be Avon’s first and only retail partner in the UK and continue to offer high-quality brands with exceptional value to our customers.”