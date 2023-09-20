Five companies fined £590,000 over nuisance calls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Five companies fined £590,000 over nuisance calls

By Press Association
The ICO has now issued £1.45 million in fines to 16 companies since October 2021 (PA)
Five companies have been fined a total of £590,000 for collectively making 1.9 million unwanted marketing calls to elderly and vulnerable people.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said the fines were part of a wider crackdown to tackle rogue companies using pressure tactics to sell insurance for white goods such as washing machines and fridges and other household appliances including TVs.

The latest five companies to be fined are SGS Home Protect Ltd, Cover Appliance Ltd, F12 Management Ltd, House Hold Appliance 247 Ltd and RHAP Ltd.

The ICO has now issued £1.45 million in fines to 16 companies since October 2021, many for illegal, unwanted marketing calls to people who had tried to block them by registering with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

The companies often target older people and people with vulnerabilities, and in most instances, people who already had or did not need the service.

In one case, the parents of Jonathan Young made payments totalling more than £2,000 to around a dozen companies after receiving marketing calls for insurance policies that they did not need.

Mr Young tracked the payments through his parents’ bank statements and spent months trying to recover the money.

Two of the companies are among those fined in the ICO’s latest action.

Mr Young said: “Despite opting out of receiving marketing calls, my parents were bombarded by calls from companies selling insurance products.

“They were often left confused about who was calling them and high-pressure sales tactics led to them paying thousands of pounds for policies they didn’t need or really want.

“During one call, I believe my mother may have been coerced into making a payment using my father’s debit card while he was asleep.

“Companies should not be targeting elderly people and those with vulnerabilities in this way and I am grateful to the ICO for its continuing action to help prevent distress to other families.”

It is against the law to make a live marketing call to anyone who is registered with the TPS, unless the individual has informed the specific organisation that they do not object to receiving calls from them.

Andy Curry, head of ICO investigations, said: “We’ve heard harrowing stories of people being hounded with these nuisance calls, and feeling forced into handing over bank details for unwanted and unnecessary insurance.

“We’re working to protect people who are being deliberately targeted because they’re seen as easy pickings by unscrupulous cold callers.”

He added: “Registering with the TPS makes it illegal for companies to call you without your consent. We’d encourage anyone who wants to block unsolicited marketing calls, to either a land line or mobile phone, to sign up to this free service.

“Then, if you or your loved one is on the receiving end of this kind of call, contact the ICO so we can investigate.”

Households can register a landline or mobile phone for free to block unwanted marketing calls by visiting the Telephone Preference Service at tpsonline.org.uk.

Complaints about nuisance calls can be made to the ICO at ico.org.uk.