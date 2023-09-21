JD Sports set for rise in full-year profits as ‘resilient’ customers boost sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JD Sports set for rise in full-year profits as ‘resilient’ customers boost sales

By Press Association
Retailer JD Sports Fashion has said it is on track to deliver a rise in full-year profits as its shoppers remain “resilient” despite wider consumer spending woes.

The sportswear retail chain reported a 12% rise in underlying sales over its first half to July 29, with July trading boosted by strong “back to school” demand in North America.

Underlying pre-tax profits slipped 2.6% to £373.5 million.

It said it was “acutely aware of how tough the macroeconomic environment is for consumers across the world”, but said its shoppers “remain resilient”.

Shares in the group jumped 7% in Thursday morning trading as it stood by expectations for full-year underlying profits to reach £1.04 billion for the year to February 3, with underlying sales lifting 10% in the first seven weeks of the second half.

Around 65% of its annual profit is expected to be made in the second half.

On a reported basis, half-year pre-tax profits rose 25.8% to £375.2 million.

Regis Schultz, chief executive of JD Sports Fashion, said: “Looking ahead, our core consumers remain resilient in the face of the ongoing global macro-economic challenges.”

The group has seen sales boosted by the boom in demand for athleisure, while its customer base has so far seen spending hold up despite cost of living pressures.

Half-year sales lifted 8% across the UK and Ireland on an underlying basis, but jumped by 27% in Europe and 15% in North America.

JD Sports added it expects to open more than 200 stores worldwide by January next year.

The firm has been growing rapidly in the US, including adding a flagship store in Chicago earlier this year, and in May it shared ambitious growth plans to open up to 350 shops globally each year, focused in North America and continental Europe.

The British firm also recently agreed to buy France’s sportswear and trainer retailer Courir, for nearly £450 million.