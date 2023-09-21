Upper Crust owner SSP sees revenue grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Upper Crust owner SSP sees revenue grow

By Press Association
SSP said its results are being impacted by a strengthening pound which means the money it earns abroad is not worth as much (James Manning/PA)
Upper Crust owner SSP has said it expects revenue to be at the higher side of previous guidance this year as it benefited from a recovery in air travel.

The company said revenue and underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) would “be at the upper of the planning assumptions provided … in December 2022″.

In a statement to shareholders the food business cited a “continued recovery in passenger numbers” for why revenues have strengthened in recent months.

It said it expects that revenue for mid-June to the end of September will be 16% higher than the same period last year when offsetting for currency changes.

This is better than in the 10 weeks to June 11, when revenue was only up 12% year-on-year.

But when taking into account currency fluctuations the business said revenue was only up 10% in both periods.

“Our revenue performance is being driven by the continued recovery in passenger numbers, particularly in the air sector, as well as our stronger customer offer and digital proposition,” it said.

“In addition, revenues have benefited from price increases and further net contract gains.”

Revenue is expected to hit around £3 billion, the company told shareholders, with underlying EBITDA at £280 million.

However earnings per share will be towards the lower end of the 7-7.5p that had been previously indicated.

Shares in the company were down 8.3% after the update.

The company said it had struggled in part due to the strengthening of the pound against other currencies it earns.

Chief executive Patrick Coveney said: “We are enjoying a good finish to the year, and there is real momentum across the business as we enter the 2024 financial year.

“Our focus on higher growth markets such as North America and Asia Pacific, as well as our ongoing efforts to enhance our capabilities and increase efficiencies, is delivering strong results.

“Looking ahead, we continue to see significant opportunities for SSP to drive growth and returns.”