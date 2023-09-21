Profits slide at DFS as demand wanes in ‘tough’ economic climate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Profits slide at DFS as demand wanes in ‘tough’ economic climate

By Press Association
Furniture retailer DFS saw its profits cut by almost half over the past year in the face of ‘very weak’ demand (Alamy/PA)
Furniture retailer DFS saw its profits cut by almost half over the past year in the face of ‘very weak’ demand (Alamy/PA)

Furniture retailer DFS saw its profits cut by almost half over the past year in the face of “very weak” demand.

However, the London-listed firm saw shares make gains in early trading on Thursday after bosses said they are “confident the market will recover”.

The sofa specialist also told shareholders it expects a “modest” rise in profits next year as inflationary pressures ease.

It came after the group reported that pre-tax profits slumped by 49% to £29.7 million for the year to June 25.

DFS said revenue from continuing operations fell 5.2% year on year to £1.09 billion for the financial year as it saw the “weak economic backdrop” hamper customer spending.

However, the group stressed that it gained market share amid a “very tough” environment.

DFS said it expects a “low single digit” increase in pre-tax profit for the new year – due to be between £30 million and £35 million – as it benefits from improved market share and profitability.

Nevertheless, it said volumes are still expected to fall by around 5% for the year.

Tim Stacey, group chief executive at DFS, said: “I want to sincerely thank our colleagues for their truly outstanding and consistently high level of determination and dedication to deliver at their best for the group, and for their help in getting us to the strongest position we have ever been in terms of market share.

“The group is operating in one of the toughest economic climates we have experienced.

“Whilst we are confident the upholstery market will recover, forecasting the specific timing and pace of the recovery is challenging.

“We do, however, expect to generate a modest year-on-year increase in profit before tax in FY24 despite a relatively weak market in which we expect volumes will continue to decline across the next 12 months.”

Shares in DFS were 7.3% higher in early trading.